BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 15: Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at Spotify Camp Nou on March 15, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Juventus are trying to recruit Robert Lewandowski as a free agent, and they reportedly have an ally in Wojciech Szczesny.

The Polish striker is one of the most clinical centre-forwards of his generation, scoring around 700 goals throughout an elusive career.

However, the Barcelona star will turn 38 next month, so the Catalan giants no longer consider him crucial for their future plans.

Juventus plotting move for Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski is expected to leave Camp Nou as a free agent at the end of a complicated campaign plagued by injuries and a dip in form.

Nevertheless, the Pole still scored 16 goals across all competitions, so his finishing touch hasn’t quite abandoned him.

Therefore, Juventus are reportedly willing to bet on him next season, as they look to revamp their attack. Even at the age of 38, they feel he would be an upgrade on Jonathan David and Lois Openda.

La Gazzetta dello Sport, who is the main source behind Lewandowski’s links, believes that the Bianconeri will be able to rely on Szczesny’s support.

As the pink newspaper explains, the two compatriots are longtime friends who often go on vacation together. In fact, Lewandowski was the first to call Szczesny to join him at Barcelona following his brief retirement in 2024. This ensued straight after Marc-André Ter Stegen’s ACL injury.

Is Szczesny willing to help Juventus sign Lewandowski?

Although Szczesny was unceremoniously pushed out of the club in the summer of 2024 by Thiago Motta and Cristiano Giuntoli, the goalkeeper doesn’t have any lingering issues with the current Juventus management.

On the contrary, the goalkeeper still shares an excellent rapport with his former teammate, Giorgio Chiellini, who currently acts as the club’s Director of Football Strategy, and is effectively the right-hand man of Juventus CEO, Damien Comolli.

Szczesny had always spoken highly of his Juventus experience, which lasted for seven years, so the source believes he would be ready to recommend the club to his friend, teammate, and countryman.

Therefore, it remains to be seen whether the stars will line up for the Bianconeri and Lewandowski, who is one of several high-profile free agents the club is currently monitoring.