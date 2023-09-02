Wojciech Szczesny missed Juventus previous match against Bologna due to what was initially believed to be a minor injury. Both the club and its supporters were hopeful that he would make a quick return, potentially being available for their upcoming match against Empoli. However, it now appears unlikely that he will be back in time.

According to a report from Il Bianconero, just hours before facing Empoli, Szczesny is still training separately from the main squad. This suggests that he has not fully recovered and has not yet participated in team training alongside the other players.

As a result, Juventus will continue to rely on Mattia Perin, who is also a capable goalkeeper. Perin will be eager to make the most of this opportunity and, if given the chance, will aim to keep a clean sheet for Juventus in Szczesny’s absence.

Juve FC Says

Szczesny is one of the finest goalies in Europe, so he is a player we want to have at our disposal in every game.

However, Perin is also a fine goalie who can do more than enough to get the results that we need.

The gaffer has been in this business long enough to make the right selection and he knows when he should not risk the long-term fitness of any of his current players.