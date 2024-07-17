Wojciech Szczesny is now stuck at Juventus as Al Nassr has moved on from signing the Polish goalkeeper.

In the last few weeks, the Saudi Arabian club emerged as his most serious suitor, while the Bianconeri added Michele Di Gregorio to their squad.

Di Gregorio has been appointed as the first choice at the Allianz Stadium under Thiago Motta, with Mattia Perin set to stay on as the second choice.

This means there is no space for Wojciech Szczesny in the current Juve plans, so they wanted to offload him to Al Nassr as soon as possible.

However, the Bianconeri rejected the Saudis’ opening offer for his signature, hoping they would return with a better one.

But they never did and tried to sign Ederson from Manchester City for more money, but City also turned down their offer.

Football Italia reveals Al Nassr has now secured an agreement to sign Brazilian goalkeeper Bento and has closed their chapter on finding a new goalie.

This means Szczesny is stuck at Juventus. However, Monza wants to sign him, and he might now consider joining them to continue playing.

Juve FC Says

Szczesny has to leave because he makes too much money to be a third choice at the Allianz Stadium.