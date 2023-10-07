Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has explained the reason behind his hairstyle to young reporters. Szczesny has enjoyed a successful career in European football, having also played for AS Roma and Arsenal before joining Juventus.

While Szczesny was known for his full head of hair earlier in his career, he eventually changed his hairstyle. He mentioned that the decision to adopt a different hairstyle was influenced by practical considerations related to his performance on the field. It appears that he found his previous hairstyle was getting in the way of his performance, prompting the change.

Szczesny told a group of young reporters, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I used to play with Mikel Arteta, who is now the Arsenal coach. He used to head the ball and his hair would never move out of place. I asked what he uses in his hair, and he told me he didn’t use anything.

“I grew my hair when I went to Roma,” He continued.

“The coach was Luciano Spalletti. One day he asked me ‘why do you keep touching your hair every time you concede?,’ and I told him, ‘Boss, my hair keeps covering my eyes, I can’t see anything.’

“He told me to put something in it, or to cut my hair, I did both. Now it’s just nice and neat,” he concluded.

Juve FC Says

Professionals always find a way to improve their on-field performance and only use accessories that make it easier for them to move.

It is ridiculous for a goalkeeper to keep a full head of hair that could block his eyesight and stop him from performing well, so Szczesny made the right decision, which could be one of the reasons he has been performing well.