Wojciech Szczesny’s Juventus future is thrown into doubt

There is a lot of uncertainty over the future of players at Juventus right now and one man whose time could be up in the summer is Wojciech Szczęsny.

The Pole has been the club’s first choice since Gianluigi Buffon initially left the Allianz Stadium and has done well for the Bianconeri.

He is an accomplished goalie and proved to be a very good player at the last World Cup in Qatar.

Max Allegri loves Szczęsny and stuck with the former Arsenal man when the Bianconeri could have competed for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

However, as Juve faces the prospect of missing out on European football next season, a report on Il Bianconero reveals the Bianconeri could offload him.

He is one of their highest earners and without the income from the Champions League, they might struggle to keep the ex-Arsenal man.

Juve FC Says

Szczęsny has been one of the finest goalies in Europe since he has been on our books and deserves to keep playing for us.

However, we have to be financially responsible going forward after the recent probes into our finances and the Pole might be sacrificed for sustainability.

But if he agrees to take a pay cut, we must take the offer and keep the goalie.