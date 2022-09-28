Wojciech Szczesny’s superb international window gives Juventus a huge boost

Wojciech Szczesny is one player Juventus has been unable to name in their starting XI on a consistent basis this season.

The Pole is the first choice, but he has been in goal only twice in the league so far, and that is one reason Juventus is struggling.

The Bianconeri remain keen to ensure they get back to form, but they must have the best men fit and available to achieve that.

They have now received a major boost, with a report claiming he would return from this international break in top shape.

Calciomercato followed his performance in Poland’s game against Wales on Sunday and he was a key contributor as his national team won the game 1-0.

The report reveals he made at least five saves in the match to show he is now back to his brilliant best.

Juve FC Says

This is great news because we need our key men to get back to fitness to rescue our season.

Szczesny is our number one and his importance to the team cannot be overstated.

The Pole will now look to make up for the lost time by keeping a clean sheet against Bologna.

If he does and we win that game, it would be the restart fans are hoping for.