At the start of yesterday, it seemed Juventus was closer than ever to selling Wojciech Szczesny to Al Nassr.

With Michele Di Gregorio arriving as their new number one this summer, it is important for Juventus to sell the Poland international.

Szczesny is one of their highest earners, and selling him for free would still significantly help their finances.

They are estimated to save over 6 million euros from his departure even if they do not earn a transfer fee, but Al Nassr is prepared to pay 4 million euros to sign him.

Juve wants more, and that may become a problem with the Saudis looking to complete the deal quickly.

Fabrizio Romano has now delivered an update on the transfer and revealed the deal is currently on standby.

He claims there is a problem in the negotiations and that both parties are no longer speaking.

This could put the deal at risk and force Szczesny to remain at Juve for another season, even though he would only be their second choice.

Juve FC Says

Szczesny will not stay if he is not our first choice, and we expect the goalie to leave as soon as possible. We need to be realistic with our demands because we have to save his salary from this summer.