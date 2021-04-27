Wolves leading Chinese and Middle East teams for Juventus outcast

Douglas Costa will return to Juventus after his current loan spell at Bayern Munich has expired and there is no guarantee that he would be given another chance to have a career at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve was lucky that Bayern agreed to take him on loan for the rest of this season because that made it easy for them to accommodate the likes of Federico Chiesa on their wage bill.

When he returns, they would expect to find a new home for him again even though he will be in the final year of his current deal.

Costa’s injury problems are one reason why he hasn’t been able to build a career at Juventus.

He is one of the most talented wingers in the world, but he is always just an injury away from spending time on the sidelines.

With that in mind, most top teams may avoid signing him, but he still has clubs who are considering a move for him.

Reports in England via Calciomercato say Wolves is one team that remains interested in signing him.

The English side was linked with a move for the 30-year-old last summer, but nothing came of the rumours.

They are now being rivalled by teams in China and Saudi Arabia for his signature, according to the report.

The Brazilian now has to decide if he wants to remain in Europe and have a taste of the Premier League or move further afield to make some good money.