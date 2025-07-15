Juventus is eyeing a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder André, but signing the Brazilian star will be anything but straightforward.

The Bianconeri have been monitoring the talented midfielder for several months and view him as a strong fit for their evolving squad. André, who joined Wolves recently, has already begun making a name for himself in Europe following a standout campaign in the Premier League.

A Rising Star

André played a key role in helping Wolves avoid relegation last season. His composed and intelligent performances in midfield caught the attention of numerous top clubs across Europe. Known for his smooth style and positional discipline, he’s seen as a player who could immediately strengthen Juventus’ midfield options.

The 23-year-old had previously rejected a move to Liverpool, preferring to wait for the right opportunity to transition to European football. His decision appears to have paid off, as he’s now considered one of Wolves’ most important players.

Andre (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Juventus Facing Roadblocks

Despite Juve’s strong interest, signing André won’t be easy. The club has already invested in midfield with the signing of Douglas Luiz, but reports suggest they’re willing to part ways with the former Aston Villa man just a year after his arrival.

Juventus hopes to bring in a more dynamic presence in midfield, and André fits the bill. However, the player’s current club has no intention of selling.

According to Fabrizio Romano, as quoted by TuttoJuve, Wolves are adamant about keeping the Brazilian:

“It’s important to clarify something about midfielders, especially about Wolverhampton’s André. You’ve asked us a lot about Juventus, who might appreciate the player just as many teams do. I can tell you even in Spain, for example, where the player has many admirers. But right now, Wolves have made it clear that they’re not selling the player. Wolves don’t want to sell him, they consider him a key player.”

While Juve is right to pursue top talent, they also need to be pragmatic. If Wolves maintain their stance, the Bianconeri may need to shift their focus elsewhere rather than waste precious time chasing a deal that appears unlikely to materialise.