Juventus are looking to appoint a new sporting director in the coming weeks, and Wolverhampton Wanderers director Domenico Teti is reportedly on the shortlist.

The Bianconeri are undergoing a managerial shakeup that should pave the way for a new board of directors. These changes should be confirmed when the current board meets on November 7.

Since more powers will be bestowed upon General Director Damien Comolli (who’s the leading candidate to assume the CEO role), the Frenchman will require some assistance in the sporting department, so the sporting director issue must be resolved sooner rather than later.

Marco Ottolini is the favourite to become the next Juventus sporting director

In recent weeks, Genoa’s Marco Ottolini has emerged as the ultimate favourite to become the next Juventus Sporting Director. The 45-year-old is familiar with the Bianconeri, having worked at the club between 2018 and 2022, initially as a scout, and then as a director of loaned-out players.

Moreover, the Italian has been highly praised for his work in Liguria since taking charge of the Grifone in 2022.

Nevertheless, Il Corriere dello Sport insists that Ottolini is not the only name on Comolli’s shortlist.

The Roman newspaper reveals that Juventus are also keeping tabs on two other directors, including Teti, who has only recently joined Wolves.

Domenico Teti & Diego Lopez also on the Juventus shortlist

The 49-year-old Italian had experience in various roles at Hellas Verona, Lugano, Sampdoria, Novara, APOEL Nicosia and Al-Shabab.

However, the source admits that poaching the Milano native could be a daunting mission, as he’s tied to the Premier League club with a long-term contract.

Finally, CdS mentions Diego Lopez as a third solution. The 36-year-old Spaniard worked for several French clubs, but has been on the shelf since leaving Lens at the end of the previous campaign.