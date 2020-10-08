Wolves warned to tie Juventus target down to extended deal

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been warned about Juventus’ interest in Adama Traore, and been urged to tie him down to an extended deal.

The Spanish international has had a rapid rise in fortunes over the last couple of seasons, quickly meeting the potential that he always possessed under the guise of Nuno Espirito Santo.

A number of big clubs have since been linked with a move to sign him, with the Old Lady considering a move this summer, but he has remained with the Midland club thus far.

FootballFanCast are now urging Wolves to tie Adama down to a new deal in order to fend off interest in the coming windows, despite three years remaining on his current terms.

Juve saw the arrival of two new wingers this summer, Dejan Kulusevski (who was signed in January and allowed to see out the campaign with Parma) and Federico Chiesa, who was Fiorentina’s best player last season. The latter can play through the middle however, and could well be earmarked for a switch centrally as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, although he isn’t showing signs of slowing down despite turning 36 in the next few months.

Adama Traore has also impressed in a wing-back role under Nuno, using his pace and strength to run at and put the fear of life into defenders, and depending on future formations, he could also find himself as an option should we revert back to a back three.

Could Juve accommodate all of Traore, Chiesa and Kulusevski into the same team?

Patrick