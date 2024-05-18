Juventus captain Danilo penned an open letter to Max Allegri after the Bianconeri sacked the coach.

Allegri had faced challenges in gaining approval from the club’s board since Cristiano Giuntoli joined last summer.

Though Juventus had indicated they would change managers at the end of the season, Allegri’s actions led to his earlier dismissal than anticipated.

The departure leaves behind loyal players at the club, including Danilo, whom Allegri appointed as captain.

The Brazilian has been a significant figure at the Allianz Stadium since joining Juventus and expressed his regret over Allegri’s departure.

Following the manager’s departure, Danilo wrote, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Hi Max, you always said that words count for little, it’s the facts that count. But I wanted to make those words public.

“Victories are always beautiful but they don’t always allow us to grow, while moments of difficulty necessarily make us grow, and also allow us to see what each person is made of.

“That said, the times of difficulty over the last three years have been immense, and you and your entire staff have not given up and have not allowed us to stop fighting even for a day. This lesson will remain with us forever, for football and for life. This means being Juventus! Thanks for everything. Hello, mister.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri leaves behind several players who have loved to work with him, and Danilo is one of them.

The Brazilian has a positive personality just like his former manager, so it is not a surprise that he will miss Allegri.