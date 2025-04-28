Juventus manager Igor Tudor refused to throw Kenan Yildiz under the bus following the latter’s howler against Monza.

The Bianconeri started Sunday’s contest on a positive note, taking the lead thanks to a long-range effort from Nico Gonzalez. The home side then opened up a two-goal cushion through a swift counterattack led by Khephren Thuram who set up his compatriot Randal Kolo Muani.

But just before halftime, Yildiz foolishly got himself sent off for elbowing Alessandro Bianco in an off-the-ball incident. While the match official didn’t notice the episode, he was summoned for an on-field review by the VAR, and this could have only resulted in one outcome.

Juve’s lead remained intact despite their numerical disadvantage, and the Croatian enjoyed the determination he saw in his player in the second half.

“We had a very good first half, could’ve had another goal with two good chances, then that incident changed the game,” said the Juventus manager in his post-match interview with Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia.

“The second half was a battle, a match we had to grab with our fingernails. It’s how I like it, with suffering and hard work, we also had a chance with Nico for 3-0.”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Tudor defended Yildiz, whom he described as a ‘world-class’ player, insisting the team will find solutions to replace him against Bologna and Lazio.

“Kenan is world class, only those with real talent can play in those roles and they are rare. We will try to find something, we cannot wait for these games, as they are head-to-head clashes, an opportunity to prove who we are.

“That is how we should go into these matches. We will find 11 strong players to start, that’s the important thing.”

Tudor also looked back on Wednesday’s defeat in Parma, noting how playing the in-form Crociati might just be harder than facing the free-falling Inter at this stage.

“Every match is difficult, Parma were unbeaten in five, so it might be even tougher than facing Inter right now.

“Timing means a lot in the fixture list, but you also need the team to grow in every respect.”