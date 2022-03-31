World Cup 2022: Who will have more players in Qatar? Juventus or Inter?

Despite The United States’ 0-2 defeat at the hands of Costa Rica, the Americans still secured their spot in Qatar 2022 after finishing third in the CONCACAF standings.

Therefore, Weston McKennie joins a host of Juventus players who will take part in the next edition of the World Cup. The midfielder has been injured as of late, but he should complete his recovery in the next couple of months.

So ahead of the crucial Derby d’Italia, Tuttosport (via lBianconero) ran a comparison between the number of Juventus players who will take part in the international tournament with that of Inter players.

With the Italian national team out of the competition, the two Serie A giants will be solely represented by their foreign stars.

Despite having less foreigners in their squad (13 to 17), the Bianconeri will have more representatives that the Nerazzurri in Qatar.

As the report explains, 11 Juventus players saw their nations qualified to the biggest international tournament in sports.

The list includes Wojciech Szczesny (Poland), Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands), Adrien Rabiot (France), Arthur, Danilo and Alex Sandro (Brazil), Denis Zakaria (Switzerland), Paulo Dybala and Matias Soulé (Argentina), Alvaro Morata (Spain) and Dusan Vlahovic (Serbia). Only Colombia’s Juan Cuadrado failed to qualify.

On the other hand, Inter will be represented by eight players: Stefan De Vrij and Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands), Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia), Robin Gosens (Germany) and Matias Vecino (Uruguay), Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa (Argentina).

However, it should be noted that the World Cup takes place in the middle of next season, so the next summer transfer market could affect the final number of representatives, as well as injuries and selections.