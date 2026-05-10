Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu hinted he could sign a new contract when he returns from the World Cup.

The Frenchman has been an absolute stalwart at the back for the Bianconeri since making the move from Milan in the summer of 2024.

This season, the 25-year-old has been ever-present in the starting lineup, only missing once while serving a suspension for the scandalous red card he received against Inter in the Derby d’Italia.

Pierre Kalulu opens up on hard-fought win over Lecce

On Saturday, Kalulu was one of the team’s best players at the Via de Mare, as Juventus went on to win 1-0.

While many weren’t satisfied with the narrow result, the French defender argued that the Giallorossi were a tough nut to crack, while opening up on the disallowed goal he scored.

“We tried hard today. Lecce pushed hard, and we knew it would be a hard-fought match. I’m very happy with the three points,” said Kalulu in his post-match press conference via JuventusNews24.

“I saw that my goal was disallowed by a hair’s breadth. The referee let the ball play long enough; I think he did well.”

Juventus can clinch a Champions League spot by winning the last two matches of the season, but Kalulu insists that their rivals, Fiorentina and Torino, will be keen to hamper them.

“Fiorentina and Torino will do everything they can to make it a difficult match for us. I don’t pay much attention to the other teams’ results.”

Kalulu delays Juventus contract talks for after the World Cup

In recent weeks, press reports from Italy and England mentioned interest from Manchester United and Liverpool in Kalulu.

Other sources claimed that Juventus are determined to armour the defender with a new and improved contract.

Nevertheless, Kalulu reveals that contract talks with Juventus will likely take place after the World Cup.

“I’m happy here, I’m having a season of growth. Now we’re focusing on achieving our goal, then after the World Cup and the holidays, there’ll be time to talk about it (the new contract).”

The former Milan defender’s exploits have earned him a place in Didier Deschamps’ recent squads, so he’s hoping to represent Les Bleus in this summer’s grand tournament.