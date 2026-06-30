Round of 32 | Friday 3 July 2026 | 18:00 local (22:00 BST)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami (Miami Gardens), USA

Stage: Round of 32, FIFA World Cup 2026

TV/Streaming (UK): BBC iPlayer / ITVX

What’s At Stake

Argentina, the reigning world champions, enter this World Cup 2026 knockout stage fixture as overwhelming favourites seeking a place in the Round of 16, while Cape Verde arrive at Hard Rock Stadium chasing the most extraordinary result in their nation’s footballing history on their first-ever appearance at a World Cup finals. For Lionel Messi and company, this is the start of their title defence in earnest. For Cape Verde and manager Rui Aguas, simply reaching this stage has already rewritten what is possible for African football’s smaller nations, and anything further would be a genuine shock to the tournament bracket.

Verdict

Argentina are expected to win this World Cup 2026 Round of 32 tie comfortably, with Messi in prolific form having scored six goals in the group stage and Lautaro Martinez adding further firepower. At 1/6, there is no value in the match result outright, but Argentina to win and over 2.5 goals at the best available price represents the most sensible angle in a game that has all the hallmarks of a heavy home-side victory.

Argentina vs. Cape Verde Match Preview

Argentina’s World Cup 2026 campaign has been a demonstration of controlled authority. Lionel Scaloni’s side posted three wins from three in group play, beating Algeria 3-0, Austria 2-0 and Jordan 3-1, and Messi has been in remarkable form at 39 years old, driving his side through the group phase with six goals. The World Cup 2026 bracket has handed them what looks on paper like their most straightforward possible knockout assignment, and they enter this match having conceded just once in three competitive fixtures at the tournament.

Cape Verde’s story is the fairy tale of the group stage. Rui Aguas guided his side to three draws in Group H against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, which proved enough to advance, making them one of the surprise packages of the tournament. Their organised defensive shape has been the foundation throughout, keeping clean sheets against Spain and Saudi Arabia and conceding only twice across three games. However, the step up to face Argentina in a knockout tie is of a different magnitude entirely.

The World Cup 2026 knockout stage ruthlessly separates those who have managed a passage through a group from those who can compete at the elite level over 90 minutes. Cape Verde have shown they can frustrate top opposition but have only two goals to their name from the group stage, and their forward line will face a far sterner examination of their defensive qualities than anything encountered in Group H. Argentina will carry the threat of Messi, Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez, and the question is not whether they win but by how much.

Team Form

Argentina — Last 5

– Jordan (A): Won 3-1 (FIFA World Cup)

– Austria (H): Won 2-0 (FIFA World Cup)

– Algeria (H): Won 3-0 (FIFA World Cup)

– Iceland (N): Won 3-0 (Friendly)

– Honduras (N): Won 2-0 (Friendly)

Five wins from five across all competitions, with ten goals scored and just one conceded in that run. Three of those victories came in competitive World Cup fixtures against varied opposition, and the only goal shipped was against Jordan in a dead-rubber group finale. Argentina are in clinical form and showing no signs of complacency heading into the knockout rounds.

Cape Verde — Last 5

– Saudi Arabia (H): Drew 0-0 (FIFA World Cup)

– Uruguay (A): Drew 2-2 (FIFA World Cup)

– Spain (A): Drew 0-0 (FIFA World Cup)

– Bermuda (N): Lost 0-3 (Friendly)

– Serbia (N): Won 3-0 (Friendly)

Cape Verde’s three World Cup draws are a creditable return against Spain and Uruguay in particular, and their disciplined defensive structure has been central to that. Their friendly results tell a more mixed story, with a heavy defeat to Bermuda sandwiched around a comfortable win over Serbia. The group-stage achievements are genuine, but their attacking output of two goals in three competitive matches underlines the challenge ahead.

Team News

Argentina head into this tie with a fully fit and settled squad. Emiliano Martinez is the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper, with the back four expected to feature Nahuel Molina and Nicolas Tagliafico as full-backs alongside Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero in central defence. The midfield trio of Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul and Enzo Fernandez has functioned well throughout the group stage, and Scaloni has few, if any, selection headaches at this stage of the tournament.

Cape Verde are not believed to have significant injury concerns heading into this fixture. Goalkeeper Vozinha, a veteran of 86 caps, has been the experienced anchor behind the defensive shape that earned their group stage draws. Logan Costa provides quality at centre-back, while Ryan Mendes, Cape Verde’s all-time leading scorer, remains their most experienced attacking threat. Jamiro Monteiro and Garry Rodrigues add craft in midfield, and manager Aguas is expected to name a similar side to the one that earned three draws through the group phase.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): E. Martinez; Molina, C. Romero, L. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister (c), E. Fernandez; Messi, L. Martinez, Alvarez

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vozinha; S. Moreira, R. Lopes, L. Costa, Stopira; G. Rodrigues, J. Monteiro, J. Paulo, J. Cabral; R. Mendes, D. Livramento

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The most telling duel of this fixture will be Cape Verde’s defensive block against Argentina’s movement in the final third. Cape Verde held their shape across three group games, limiting Spain and Saudi Arabia to zero goals apiece, but their low-block approach faces a far more complex problem against Argentina’s front three of Messi, Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez. Messi has scored six goals in three World Cup 2026 group matches, meaning Cape Verde’s centre-backs Logan Costa and Roberto Lopes must track him constantly, which in turn creates space for Martinez and Alvarez to exploit. With Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez capable of picking passes from deep, the spaces behind Cape Verde’s defensive line are likely to be tested repeatedly and at pace from the first whistle.

Best Bets

Main Pick – Argentina to Win @ 1/6

Argentina have won all five of their recent matches and scored nine goals in three World Cup group fixtures. Cape Verde’s resilient defensive record is notable but was built against opposition that did not carry the same individual quality Argentina bring. At this price the match result offers no value in isolation, so the play is to combine it with a goals line.

Goals Market – Over 3 Goals @ 6/5

The totals line sits at 3, with over available at 6/5 and under at 4/5. Argentina scored at least three goals in each of their three group games, and Cape Verde’s forward line managed only two goals across theirs. The most likely route to over 3 is Argentina scoring freely rather than a high-scoring exchange, and Scaloni’s side have the firepower to deliver that in a knockout tie against a side with limited attacking threat.

Scorer Market – Lautaro Martinez to Score Anytime

Lautaro Martinez has scored once in the tournament and registered five goals across Argentina’s last five matches in all competitions. With Messi drawing defensive attention and Julian Alvarez providing the running, Martinez is regularly afforded space inside the area and is one of the most reliable penalty-box finishers in this Argentina squad. He is worth including in any anytime scorer selections at the best available price.

World Cup 2026 Outright – Argentina @ 4/1

Argentina sit second in the World Cup 2026 outright winner market at 4/1. As reigning champions with Messi in this sort of form and a full squad at Scaloni’s disposal, they remain a serious title contender. This Round of 32 tie should not test them, and a straightforward progression keeps them well-positioned in the World Cup 2026 bracket for the knockout rounds ahead.

Odds Across Operators

The match result market is heavily skewed toward Argentina, who are available at the best price of 1/6 across nine leading operators. Cape Verde are a 19/1 shot to cause one of the tournament’s great upsets. The draw is priced at 15/2, reflecting just how unlikely a stalemate is given the gap in class between these two sides.

Argentina Win – 1/6

Draw – 15/2

Cape Verde Win – 19/1

Prices reflect best available across leading operators. Always check current odds before placing a bet.

How to Watch + How to Bet

How to Watch

Argentina vs. Cape Verde kicks off at 18:00 local time (22:00 BST) on Friday 3 July 2026 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. UK viewers can watch live on BBC iPlayer or ITVX, both of which are providing free-to-air coverage of the 2026 World Cup throughout the tournament.

How to Bet

To place a bet on this World Cup 2026 Round of 32 fixture, follow these steps.

Find a licensed and regulated betting operator available in your territory. Create or log in to your account. Complete any required identity verification steps. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the football or World Cup 2026 section of the sportsbook. Locate Argentina vs. Cape Verde in the Round of 32 markets. Select your chosen market, whether match result, goals, or anytime scorer. Review your bet slip, confirm your stake and place your bet.

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