Australia vs Egypt | Round of 32 | Friday, 3 July 2026 | Kick-off: 13:00 local (18:00 BST)

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Dallas (Arlington), USA

Stage: World Cup 2026 Round of 32 (Knockout)

TV/Streaming (UK): BBC iPlayer / ITVX

What’s At Stake

This World Cup 2026 knockout stage tie in Arlington carries genuine historical weight for both nations. Australia, appearing at their seventh World Cup, are chasing back-to-back Round of 16 finishes after reaching that stage at Qatar 2022. Egypt, in only their fourth World Cup appearance, have already written history by advancing beyond the group stage for the first time, and a victory here would deliver their first-ever World Cup knockout win. One side will redefine their national tournament story; the other goes home.

Verdict

Egypt, with Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush capable of unlocking any defence, are a fractionally better price than the 5/2 on Australia and represent the stronger attacking unit at this level. The best available price of 6/4 on an Egypt win looks justified given their unbeaten World Cup group stage record and the firepower at Hossam Hassan’s disposal.

Australia vs Egypt Match Preview

Australia arrive at AT&T Stadium as Group D runners-up, their qualification built on a disciplined defensive spine and the collective work ethic that has defined Tony Popovic’s side throughout. They conceded twice across three group games, held Paraguay scoreless in their final fixture, and demonstrated they are not easy to break down. The Socceroos have depth and tournament experience, but their attacking output, with just two goals across the group stage, raises genuine questions about whether they can live with Egypt’s forward line in open play.

Egypt come in as Group G runners-up, unbeaten across three World Cup matches, with five different scorers in the tournament already. Hossam Hassan’s side drew 1-1 with Belgium, beat New Zealand 3-1, then drew 1-1 with Iran to progress. The spread of goalscorers signals that this is not a one-man team, even with Salah leading the line. Their qualifying campaign was equally measured, keeping a clean sheet in five of six matches and conceding none across the entire campaign.

The game is likely to be decided in transition. Australia will sit compact and look to hit Egypt on the counter through the pace of Nestory Irankunda and Awer Mabil, while Egypt will seek to use Salah’s movement and Marmoush’s creativity in tight spaces to unpick a defence that has been solid but not yet seriously tested by top-quality attacking talent. The World Cup 2026 bracket now demands both sides produce their best 90 minutes of the tournament.

Team Form

Australia – Last 5:

Paraguay (A, World Cup): Drew 0-0

United States (A, World Cup): Lost 0-2

Turkey (H, World Cup): Won 2-0

Switzerland (N, Friendly): Drew 1-1

Mexico (N, Friendly): Lost 0-1

Australia’s group stage record reads one win, one draw and one defeat, with the loss to the United States confirming they can be exposed when pressed high by athletic opponents. The 2-0 win over Turkey was their most commanding performance, and the clean sheet against Paraguay showed defensive resilience. The concern is a lack of cutting edge: Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe are the only scorers at this World Cup, each with one goal.

Egypt – Last 5:

Iran (H, World Cup): Drew 1-1

New Zealand (A, World Cup): Won 3-1

Belgium (A, World Cup): Drew 1-1

Brazil (N, Friendly): Lost 1-2

Russia (H, Friendly): Won 1-0

Egypt’s World Cup form is quietly impressive. They held Belgium, who entered the tournament as one of Europe’s stronger sides, and beat New Zealand convincingly. The near-miss against Brazil in preparation suggests they can handle pressure from high-quality opponents for extended periods. Five different scorers at this tournament underline their attacking variety, with Salah, Trézéguet, Emam Ashour, Mahmoud Saber and Mostafa Ziko all on the scoresheet.

Head-to-Head

Australia and Egypt have met only twice in recorded history, making any H2H analysis limited in scope. Egypt won 3-0 in a friendly in November 2010, the only competitive-adjacent result between the sides. Their only other meeting ended 0-0 in the Korea Cup in June 1987. There is no World Cup head-to-head between these nations, and with such a sparse record, historical data offers little predictive value for this Round of 32 tie.

Team News

Australia manager Tony Popovic has a largely settled squad available for the knockout tie. Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan, with over 100 caps to his name, anchors the defence, while experienced midfielder Jackson Irvine provides leadership and energy through the middle. Veteran forward Mathew Leckie, a World Cup presence since 2014, continues to offer senior experience in attack. The Socceroos have no confirmed significant absences heading into the fixture, though the squad’s heavy reliance on domestic-based and lower-league European players is a quality concern at this stage of the competition.

Egypt’s squad is built around a mix of European-based stars and a strong Al Ahly contingent. Mohamed Salah, at 34 and with 116 caps and 67 goals for his country, remains the central figure. Marmoush, arriving from Manchester City, brings Premier League quality in the second line. Mohamed El Shenawy, Egypt’s experienced goalkeeper, has been solid throughout the group stage. No major injuries or suspensions have been reported for the Pharaohs heading into this World Cup 2026 knockout stage match.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan (c); Geria, Souttar, Burgess, Bos; Irvine, Metcalfe, O’Neill; Mabil, Leckie, Irankunda

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): El Shenawy; Fatouh, Abdelmonem, Hany, Rabia; Ashour, Hamdy Fathy; Ibrahim Adel, Marmoush, Trézéguet; Salah (c)

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central duel of this fixture is Salah’s movement against Australia’s defensive block. Australia’s back four has been compact and well-organised, conceding just two goals across the group stage, but Salah’s ability to drift infield from the left and combine with Marmoush in tight spaces is a different proposition from anything the Socceroos have faced so far. Harry Souttar and Cameron Burgess will need to manage the space in behind, particularly against Egypt’s quick transitions. If Australia attempt to push up and press, they risk being caught by the pace of Egypt’s front three, who averaged just over a goal per game across the group stage.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Egypt to Win @ 6/4

Egypt are unbeaten across three World Cup 2026 matches and have the two most dangerous forwards in this tie in Salah and Marmoush. Australia’s attacking output of two goals in three games does not suggest they can outscore a Pharaohs side that put three past New Zealand and held Belgium. The 6/4 available on Egypt represents fair value for a side that has looked the more complete unit throughout the tournament.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals @ 4/5

Australia kept a clean sheet against Paraguay and conceded only twice in the group stage. Egypt’s three World Cup matches averaged 2.3 goals per game, and their tendency to control matches rather than open them up supports a cautious total. The 4/5 available on under the 2-goal line (set by leading operators) reflects a game likely to be decided by a single moment rather than a free-scoring affair.

Scorer Market: Mohamed Salah to Score Anytime

Salah has scored one World Cup goal in this tournament and accounts for eight of Egypt’s most recent international goals. In knockout football, Egypt’s attack is likely to funnel through their captain, who offers movement, set-piece threat and penalty-box instinct that no Australia defender has been required to handle at this level. Check leading operators for the best available price on Salah anytime scorer.

World Cup 2026 R32 Australia vs Egypt Score Prediction: 0-1 (Egypt)

A tight, low-scoring contest is the expected outcome. Egypt have the quality in key positions to find one decisive moment, and Australia’s difficulty in creating clear-cut chances suggests they may not have enough to respond. A 1-0 Egypt win reflects the likely pattern of the match.

Odds Across Operators

The following prices reflect the best available across leading operators at time of writing for the World Cup 2026 R32 Australia vs Egypt fixture.

Australia Win – 5/2

Draw (After 90 Minutes) – 2/1

Egypt Win – 6/4 Over 2 Goals – 11/10

Under 2 Goals – 4/5

Prices are subject to change and were accurate at time of publication. Always check the best available price with your preferred operator before placing a bet.

How to Watch + How to Bet

How to Watch

Australia vs Egypt kicks off at 18:00 BST on Friday, 3 July 2026, live from AT&T Stadium in Dallas (Arlington), USA. UK viewers can watch free-to-air via BBC iPlayer or ITVX, with full coverage expected across both platforms. Check individual broadcaster schedules for commentary teams and pre-match build-up times.

How to Bet

If you want to back one of the World Cup 2026 R32 Australia vs Egypt picks above, here is a straightforward process for placing your bets responsibly.

Choose a licensed and regulated betting operator in your jurisdiction. Register for an account if you do not already hold one, providing accurate personal details. Navigate to the football or World Cup 2026 section of the site or app. Search for Australia vs Egypt under the Round of 32 listings. Select your preferred market, whether match result, goals total or scorer. Enter your stake and review the potential return before confirming. Check the best available price across multiple operators before committing. Set a deposit limit before placing your bet and stick to your pre-decided staking plan.

Responsible Gambling

Betting should always be approached as entertainment, not as a source of income. Set a budget before placing any wager and never chase losses. If you feel your gambling is becoming a problem, free and confidential support is available via the BeGambleAware helpline on 0808 8020 133 (available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week). Additional support is available through Gamblers Anonymous. Please gamble responsibly.