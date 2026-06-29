Fixture: Belgium vs. Senegal | Date: Wednesday, 1 July 2026 | Kick-off: 13:00 local (UTC-7) | Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle | Round: Round of 32 | TV (UK): BBC iPlayer / ITVX

What’s At Stake

This is a straight knockout contest at the World Cup 2026 Round of 32 in Seattle: win and advance, lose and go home. Belgium qualified from their group with a commanding 5-1 victory over New Zealand to close the phase, while Senegal edged through despite defeats to France and Norway, recovering with a 5-0 hammering of Iraq. For Senegal, progress here would match or better their best World Cup run since the 2002 quarter-finals. For Belgium, it is a chance to correct the disappointment of their 2022 group-stage exit and reassert themselves as a tournament force.

Verdict

Belgium are expected to edge this World Cup 2026 knockout stage tie, with their attacking depth and the returning form of Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku making them the logical pick at 6/5. The price reflects a genuine contest, but Belgium’s superior firepower and group-stage momentum give them the edge at a workable price for a match winner.

Belgium vs. Senegal Match Preview

Belgium arrive in Seattle having already shown two faces in this tournament: the blunt, goalless draw with Iran and the 1-1 stalemate with Egypt contrasted sharply with the 5-1 dismantling of New Zealand. Rudi Garcia’s side carry genuine attacking quality, with De Bruyne pulling strings from midfield and Lukaku leading the line on 90 international goals. The question is whether Belgium can sustain the clinical edge they showed against New Zealand when facing a Senegalese defence that has been far more organised than its group results might suggest.

Senegal, managed by J. Koto, are an unpredictable proposition. They conceded three to France and three to Norway, yet they also shipped nothing in qualifying and crushed Iraq 5-0 in their final group game. Ismaila Sarr has been the tournament’s standout performer for the Lions of Teranga with three goals in the group stage, and the physical presence of Sadio Mane alongside the energy of Lamine Camara gives Senegal options in every phase. If they can be defensively solid for the first hour, they have the pace and quality to hurt Belgium on the counter.

The World Cup 2026 bracket opens up attractively for whichever side advances from Seattle, which adds extra weight to a match that already carries enormous sporting stakes. Belgium’s greater depth and their experience at the knockout stage of major tournaments should see them through, but Senegal will not make it straightforward.

Team Form

Belgium — last five results:

vs. New Zealand (A): Won 5-1 (FIFA World Cup)

vs. Iran (H): Drew 0-0 (FIFA World Cup)

vs. Egypt (H): Drew 1-1 (FIFA World Cup)

vs. Tunisia (H): Won 5-0 (Friendly)

vs. Croatia (A): Won 2-0 (Friendly)

Belgium’s group campaign was inconsistent by their own standards. Two draws against Iran and Egypt exposed a tendency to be held when opponents defend deep and press with discipline. The 5-1 win over New Zealand restored confidence and produced goals from Leandro Trossard (two), De Bruyne, Lukaku, and Alexis Saelemaekers. Trossard leads the tournament scoring charts for Belgium with two goals and looks to be in excellent form heading into this knockout tie.

Senegal — last five results:

vs. Iraq (H): Won 5-0 (FIFA World Cup)

vs. Norway (A): Lost 2-3 (FIFA World Cup)

vs. France (A): Lost 1-3 (FIFA World Cup)

vs. Saudi Arabia (N): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

vs. United States (A): Lost 2-3 (Friendly)

Senegal’s group form has been volatile. The losses to France and Norway revealed real defensive vulnerabilities, particularly from wide areas, but the 5-0 result against Iraq showed the attacking quality available when Senegal are in control. Sarr’s three tournament goals have come in genuine bursts of brilliance, and Habib Diarra and Iliman Ndiaye have added further cutting edge. The run of pre-tournament friendlies was poor, but tournament football appears to have sharpened this squad considerably.

Belgium vs. Senegal Head-To-Head

Belgium and Senegal have no previous recorded international meetings, making this Round of 32 tie a genuinely fresh contest with no historical head-to-head data to draw on. Neither side carries a psychological advantage built from past encounters. Both teams will be shaped entirely by current form, tactical preparation, and the weight of the occasion itself.

Team News

Belgium head into this tie with a broadly healthy squad. Thibaut Courtois continues in goal, providing one of the best shot-stoppers in world football as the last line of defence. The full-back positions, covered by Timothy Castagne and Maxim De Cuyper, give Belgium attacking width, while the central defensive partnership has been settled across the group stage. Zeno Debast, at just 22, has impressed in that backline and will be asked to handle whatever Senegal can throw at him in Seattle.

In midfield, De Bruyne’s fitness and form are the central concern for Belgium. The 35-year-old Napoli creator has already contributed one tournament goal and remains the primary architect of everything Belgium do in possession. Amadou Onana provides the defensive shield behind him, while Youri Tielemans and Hans Vanaken add box-to-box dynamism. Axel Witsel, at 37, is a squad option if rotation is needed but is unlikely to start in a knockout fixture of this magnitude.

Senegal are without any confirmed suspension concerns heading into the tie. Kalidou Koulibaly, at 35, remains the commanding presence at the heart of their defence, with Moussa Niakhate and the young Mamadou Sarr providing cover. The key question for coach J. Koto is whether to deploy Mane from the start or use him as an impact substitute. Nicolas Jackson, operating now at Bayern Munich, and Sarr offer pace and directness, and the midfield trio of Pape Matar Sarr, Lamine Camara, and Idrissa Gueye gives Senegal genuine physicality and technical quality in the engine room.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Castagne, Debast, De Winter, De Cuyper; Onana, Tielemans, De Bruyne (c); Doku, Lukaku, Trossard

Predicted XI — squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-3-3): E. Mendy; Jakobs, Koulibaly (c), Niakhate, M. Sarr; I. Gueye, P.M. Sarr, L. Camara; I. Sarr, N. Jackson, Mane

Predicted XI — squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central duel of this tie is likely to be Kevin De Bruyne’s creativity against Senegal’s midfield press, led by Idrissa Gueye and Pape Matar Sarr. De Bruyne has already contributed one goal and three assists’ worth of influence in this tournament and operates as Belgium’s primary ball-carrier in transition. Gueye, at 36, remains a tenacious and intelligent operator with 130 caps of experience, and his ability to press high and win second balls is the single biggest tactical tool Senegal have to disrupt Belgium’s rhythm. If Belgium’s midfield can isolate De Bruyne in space, the attacking chain that links him to Lukaku and Trossard is capable of unlocking any defence. If Gueye and Camara can prevent that, Senegal’s counters through Ismaila Sarr’s pace become far more dangerous.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Belgium to Win @ 6/5

Belgium’s attacking depth, the form of Trossard, and De Bruyne’s continued influence make them the logical World Cup 2026 Round of 32 winner pick. Senegal’s defensive record in the group stage, conceding six across two matches against France and Norway, suggests Belgium can create and convert opportunities in Seattle. The 6/5 price is available with leading operators and represents fair value for a side who finished group play with a five-goal performance.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals @ 4/6

Despite Belgium’s attacking capabilities, the pattern of this tournament has seen both sides operate inconsistently. Belgium drew back-to-back goalless or low-scoring group games before the New Zealand outlier, and knockout football typically tightens the margins. The under 2.5 line at 4/6 is consistent with the risk profile of a game where Senegal will likely set up to be compact. Three of Belgium’s five World Cup 2026 fixtures and pre-tournament matches produced two goals or fewer.

Scorer Market: Ismaila Sarr Anytime Scorer

Sarr leads Senegal’s tournament scoring charts with three goals in the group stage and has demonstrated the ability to produce against high-quality opposition. He carries genuine pace against Belgium’s full-backs, and if Senegal get any transition moments in the second half, Sarr is the most likely beneficiary. He is the standout World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Belgium vs. Senegal scorer pick on current form.

Optional Pick: Both Teams to Score @ best available price

Both sides have scored in their most recent group game and carry attackers capable of finding the net at any moment. Senegal’s willingness to push forward even when behind, as shown against Norway, means Belgium are unlikely to keep a clean sheet if the game remains open past the hour mark. Both teams to score carries appeal as a supplementary selection.

Odds Across Operators

The following prices reflect the best available figures from leading operators at the time of writing for the World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Belgium vs. Senegal odds.

Outcome Best Price Belgium 6/5 Draw 9/4 Senegal 11/4

Prices correct at time of publication and subject to change. Always check leading operators for the most current World Cup 2026 knockout stage prices before placing.

How to Watch + How to Bet

How to Watch

Belgium vs. Senegal kicks off at 13:00 local time (20:00 BST) on Wednesday, 1 July 2026 from Lumen Field in Seattle. UK viewers can watch live and free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, both of which hold rights to World Cup 2026 fixtures. No subscription is required for either service.

How to Bet

To place a bet on Belgium vs. Senegal through a licensed UK operator, follow these steps:

Choose a UK Gambling Commission-licensed operator offering World Cup 2026 markets. Create or log in to your account. Navigate to the Football or World Cup 2026 section. Search for Belgium vs. Senegal in the Round of 32 fixture list. Select your chosen market, for example match winner, goals over/under, or anytime scorer. Enter your stake in the bet slip. Review your selection, odds, and potential return before confirming. Submit your bet and retain your confirmation reference.

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