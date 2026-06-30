Colombia vs. Ghana | Round of 32 | World Cup 2026

Date: Friday, 3 July 2026

Kick-off: 8:30pm local (01:30 BST, 4 July)

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, USA

TV/Streaming (UK): BBC iPlayer / ITVX

What’s At Stake

Colombia finished top of Group K and face Ghana, who advanced as third-placed finishers from Group L, in this World Cup 2026 knockout stage encounter. The winner progresses to the Round of 16; the loser goes home. For Colombia, it is an opportunity to match and then surpass their quarter-final best finish from Brazil 2014. For Ghana, whose best World Cup result was also a quarter-final back in 2010, this is a chance to rediscover that level of performance after two successive exits at the group stage.

Verdict

Colombia are the clear favourites at 8/15 to win in 90 minutes, and the evidence from their group stage fully supports that price. Back Colombia to win and over 2 goals at the best available price, combining the group winners’ attacking momentum with a Ghana side that has shown vulnerability in front of goal.

Colombia vs. Ghana Match Preview

Colombia enter this Round of 32 encounter with genuine momentum, having won their group with four points from two victories before resting on a goalless draw with Portugal. Manager N. Lorenzo’s side have looked composed in possession and dangerous on the break, with Luis Diaz carrying the creative threat from wide areas and Daniel Munoz contributing an unlikely two goals from right-back. Their group stage record of four goals conceded in three matches is something of a concern, but the overall trajectory is positive.

Ghana, under Carlos Queiroz, were efficient rather than spectacular in the group phase. A 1-0 win over Panama provided the foundation, a goalless draw with England demonstrated defensive organisation, and a 2-1 defeat to Croatia exposed the limits of their attacking output. Thomas Partey remains the midfield anchor, while Jordan Ayew’s experience and Iñaki Williams’ direct running give them outlets in forward positions. The Black Stars qualified for this tournament with an outstanding CAF record of five wins and one draw without conceding, though the competition in that group was considerably lighter than what Queiroz’s side face here.

The World Cup 2026 bracket has delivered a matchup that, on paper, favours Colombia at almost every position. Ghana will need a disciplined defensive performance and a moment of individual quality to cause an upset at Arrowhead Stadium.

Team Form

Colombia – Last 5

Portugal (H): Drew 0-0 (FIFA World Cup)

DR Congo (H): Won 1-0 (FIFA World Cup)

Uzbekistan (A): Won 3-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Jordan (N): Won 2-0 (Friendly)

Costa Rica (H): Won 3-1 (Friendly)

Colombia have won four of their last five matches, with the only dropped points coming against a Portugal side strong enough to push for the World Cup 2026 title. Their three World Cup group games produced six goals and they have shown the ability to win without relying on a single striker. The creative depth through James Rodriguez, Richard Rios and Jhon Arias gives Lorenzo genuine flexibility.

Ghana – Last 5

Croatia (A): Lost 1-2 (FIFA World Cup)

England (A): Drew 0-0 (FIFA World Cup)

Panama (H): Won 1-0 (FIFA World Cup)

Wales (A): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

Mexico (A): Lost 0-2 (Friendly)

Ghana’s record of one win, two draws and two losses across their last five gives a more measured picture. They scored just twice in three World Cup group games, and their only goal against a competitive European or South American opponent in the group came in defeat to Croatia. Queiroz has made them hard to beat but they lack the firepower to put a Colombia defence under sustained pressure.

Team News

Colombia have no significant injury concerns reported heading into this fixture. Luis Diaz, who has scored once at this tournament and six times in Colombia’s recent run of form, is expected to be available and is central to whatever attacking plan Lorenzo sets out. James Rodriguez, 34, has been carrying the creative burden at this tournament and leads the recent-form scoring chart alongside Diaz, with his delivery from midfield remaining a key weapon at set pieces. Jhon Cordoba provides the physical option up front should Lorenzo want to alter the game’s tempo.

For Ghana, Carlos Queiroz will be assessing the physical condition of his squad after a demanding group phase. Thomas Partey, now 33 and playing for Villarreal, is the key figure in midfield and his fitness will be monitored closely. Antoine Semenyo of Manchester City brings energy from midfield. Jordan Ayew, at 34 and with 120 caps, is likely to captain the side and lead the line, though his record of three goals in recent form suggests Ghana’s attack is functional rather than prolific. Caleb Yirenkyi and Derrick Luckassen are Ghana’s only scorers at this tournament.

There are no confirmed suspensions for either side reported ahead of this knockout tie.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (Colombia – 4-3-3): D. Ospina; D. Munoz, D. Sanchez, J. Lucumi, J. Mojica; R. Rios, J. Lerma, J. Rodriguez (c); J. Arias, J. Cordoba, L. Diaz

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (Ghana – 4-3-3): L. Ati-Zigi; A. Seidu, J. Opoku, A. Mumin, G. Mensah; T. Partey (c), E. Owusu, A. Semenyo; K. Sulemana, I. Williams, J. Ayew

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The contest between Colombia’s attacking right flank and Ghana’s left defensive corridor is likely to shape the 90 minutes. Daniel Munoz, who has scored twice from right-back at this tournament, overlaps aggressively in support of Luis Diaz, creating overloads that stretch opposing defensive lines. Ghana’s Gideon Mensah at left-back has limited experience at this level and will face a relentless two-against-one dynamic. If Colombia can establish control in that channel early, it creates the spacing for James Rodriguez to find pockets behind Ghana’s midfield press. Thomas Partey must decide how much ground he covers to compensate, which in turn opens space for Colombia’s runners in behind.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Colombia to Win (90 mins) @ 8/15

Colombia topped a competitive group that included Portugal, and their squad depth across every line is superior to Ghana’s. Four wins from their last five, a settled tactical shape and a manager with the players to adapt in-game make them a solid selection to advance. At 8/15, this is a short price but it reflects genuine quality.

Goals Market: Over 2 Goals @ 4/6

Colombia have scored four goals in three World Cup group games and conceded twice. Ghana’s defensive record tightened during the group phase but was built against Panama and England, neither of whom managed a goal. Against Colombia’s combination of Diaz’s movement and Rodriguez’s range of passing, Ghana are likely to be breached at least once. Over 2 goals in the match is available at 4/6 and represents the market’s expectation of an open knockout game.

Scorer Market: Luis Diaz Anytime Scorer

Diaz has scored once at this World Cup and six times in Colombia’s recent run of competitive form. He is the primary attacking outlet and, when Colombia have space to run into, he is consistently involved in goalscoring situations. He is the most likely Colombian to add to his tally in this Round of 32 fixture.

World Cup 2026 Bracket Pick: Colombia to Reach the Round of 16 @ 8/15

At 33/1 to win the tournament outright, Colombia represent a side with realistic knockout-round ambitions rather than deep-run credentials. But reaching the last 16 from this draw is achievable, and this match is the first step. The World Cup 2026 knockout stage bracket has handed Colombia a favourable route and they are expected to take it.

Odds Across Leading Operators

The following prices reflect the best available odds at the time of writing. Always check for the latest prices before placing a bet.

Colombia Win – 8/15

Draw (after 90 mins) – 3/1

Ghana Win – 15/2

Over 2 Goals – 4/6

Under 2 Goals – 5/4

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

Colombia vs. Ghana at the World Cup 2026 is available to watch in the United Kingdom on BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Kick-off at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City is at 8:30pm local time, which is 1:30am BST on Saturday 4 July. Check both platforms for confirmed broadcast allocation closer to the date.

How to Bet

To place a bet on Colombia vs. Ghana at the World Cup 2026, follow these steps:

Compare prices across leading operators to find the best available price for your chosen selection. Create or log in to your account with a licensed, UK-regulated bookmaker. Navigate to the World Cup 2026 section and locate the Colombia vs. Ghana match. Select your market, whether that is the match result, goals market, or scorer market. Check the odds shown match the best available price you identified. Enter your stake and review your bet slip before confirming. Keep a record of your bets and only stake amounts you are comfortable losing. If you are a new customer, check the terms and conditions of any welcome offer before opting in.

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