Round of 32 | 30 June 2026 | Kick-off: 12:00 local (17:00 BST)

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Dallas (Arlington), USA

Stage: Round of 32 (Knockout)

TV/Streaming (UK): BBC iPlayer / ITVX

What’s at Stake

Ivory Coast and Norway meet in the Round of 32 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, each with plenty to prove. For Ivory Coast, this knockout tie represents a chance to reach the last 16 of a World Cup for the first time in the nation’s history, a milestone that eluded even previous generations. Norway, returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1998, arrive here with Erling Haaland in unstoppable form and the genuine belief that this squad can match or surpass the country’s best-ever World Cup finish, which came at the Round of 16 in 1998.

Verdict

Norway are the value pick at 1/1 to win this fixture in 90 minutes, with Haaland having already scored four goals in the group stage and Ivory Coast’s defensive solidity yet to be tested by a striker of his calibre. At even money, backing Norway to win and advance in the World Cup 2026 bracket represents a competitive price against a side who have never progressed beyond the group stage at a World Cup.

Ivory Coast vs Norway Match Preview

Ivory Coast finished second in Group E having beaten Ecuador and Curaçao either side of a 2-1 defeat to Germany, a result that underlined both their attacking quality and a vulnerability to elite opposition. Manager I. Kamara has built a squad balanced between experienced campaigners and exciting young talent drawn from Europe’s top divisions. Their World Cup 2026 knockout stage appearance is already historic, but the objective now is to go further than any Ivorian generation has managed.

Norway, under S. Solbakken, were dominant in UEFA qualifying, winning all eight matches and scoring 37 goals, a run of form that signalled genuine attacking depth beyond Haaland. In the group stage they recovered from a 4-1 defeat to France to still advance, with victories over Iraq and Senegal confirming they can grind out results as well as score freely. The World Cup 2026 bracket has opened up an opportunity and Solbakken will believe his side are equipped to exploit it.

The game is likely to be settled in the battle between Norway’s high-octane forward line and Ivory Coast’s organised defensive shape. Ivory Coast kept three clean sheets across their CAF qualifying campaign and were compact and disciplined in shutting out Curaçao in the group stage. Norway’s answer to any defensive wall, of course, is a striker who has scored 55 international goals in 50 caps.

Team Form

Ivory Coast – Last 5 Results

– Curaçao (A, World Cup): Won 2-0

– Germany (A, World Cup): Lost 1-2

– Ecuador (H, World Cup): Won 1-0

– France (A, Friendly): Won 2-1

– Scotland (N, Friendly): Won 1-0

Ivory Coast have been in excellent form across their recent competitive outings, with three wins from three World Cup 2026 group games discounting the defeat to Germany, who are one of the tournament’s heavyweights. Their wins have been narrow and hard-fought, relying on organisation and clinical finishing from a squad with goals spread across multiple players, including Nicolas Pepe, Amad Diallo and Franck Kessie in the group stage.

Norway – Last 5 Results

– France (H, World Cup): Lost 1-4

– Senegal (H, World Cup): Won 3-2

– Iraq (A, World Cup): Won 4-1

– Morocco (N, Friendly): Drew 1-1

– Sweden (H, Friendly): Won 3-1

Norway’s 4-1 defeat to France was a sobering reminder that their defensive structure can be exposed by top-tier attacking play. Ivory Coast will look at that result with interest. However, the wins over Iraq and Senegal showed genuine resilience and attacking variety, with Haaland contributing heavily and supporting forwards chipping in to ensure Norway are not a one-man team.

Team News

Ivory Coast enter the fixture with a broadly fit and available squad. Manager I. Kamara has rotated his forward options across the group stage, giving minutes to a number of attackers, but Amad Diallo, Simon Adingra and Nicolas Pepe have all featured prominently. The midfield axis of Franck Kessie and Ibrahim Sangare provides physical and technical balance, with Seko Fofana adding creativity from deeper positions. No significant absences have been flagged ahead of this match.

Norway’s squad is in reasonable health heading into the knockout stage. Erling Haaland leads the line and has been the focal point of all attacking moves, with Martin Odegaard orchestrating from midfield as captain. Alexander Sorloth and Jorgen Strand Larsen offer Solbakken alternatives in attack, while Antonio Nusa and Thelo Aasgaard have contributed from wide and midfield positions. The 4-1 defeat to France raised defensive questions but no injury concerns have emerged from that game.

Predicted Lineups

Ivory Coast (4-3-3): Fofana; Singo, Agbadou, Ndicka, Konan; Sangare, Kessie, S. Fofana; Adingra, Pepe, Diallo

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed ahead of kick-off.

Norway (4-3-3): Nyland; Holmgren Pedersen, Oster, Ajer, Bjorkan; Thorstvedt, Berge, Odegaard (c); Nusa, Haaland, Sorloth

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed ahead of kick-off.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central contest in this fixture is Erling Haaland against Ivory Coast’s central defensive partnership of Emmanuel Agbadou and Evan Ndicka. Haaland has scored four goals in three group games at this tournament, exploiting space in behind and winning physical duels in the box with equal ease. Agbadou and Ndicka are experienced at club level, with Ndicka currently at Roma and Agbadou at Besiktas, but neither has faced a striker of Haaland’s combination of pace, strength and finishing. If Ivory Coast can push a third centre-back into this zone or funnel Haaland away from the penalty area, they have a chance. If Norway get Haaland isolated one-on-one, the odds shorten considerably.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Norway to Win @ 1/1

Norway’s firepower and World Cup 2026 knockout stage momentum make them the pick at even money. Ivory Coast have won only narrow matches and have not yet faced a striker of Haaland’s calibre in this tournament. Norway’s qualifying record of eight wins from eight with 37 goals scored reflects a team built to score against any opposition.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 Goals @ 5/6

Both sides have shown they can score freely. Norway netted seven goals in two of their three group games, while Ivory Coast scored in every match. The 5/6 available for over 2.5 goals reflects the attacking credentials of both squads and represents fair value in a match expected to be open in the second half as Ivory Coast chase the game if behind.

Scorer Market: Erling Haaland Anytime Scorer

Haaland has scored four goals in three group stage appearances and is Norway’s primary attacking outlet with 55 international goals from 50 caps. He has scored in every type of match Norway have played at this tournament and is the outstanding candidate in the scorer markets for this fixture.

Best Bets Summary

Norway to Win – 1/1

Over 2.5 Goals – 5/6

Erling Haaland Anytime Scorer – check leading operators for best available price

Odds Across Operators

The best available prices as of 29 June 2026 for the main 90-minute result market are listed below.

Ivory Coast Win – 11/4

Draw – 5/2

Norway Win – 1/1

Norway are rated as clear favourites by the market, priced at 1/1 to win inside 90 minutes. Ivory Coast are available at 11/4, with the draw on offer at 5/2 across leading operators. Prices sourced from 10 books, accurate as of 29 June 2026.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

Ivory Coast vs Norway is available to watch free-to-air in the United Kingdom on BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Kick-off is at 17:00 BST on 30 June 2026, with the match taking place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas (Arlington). Full coverage including pre-match build-up is expected on both platforms.

How to Bet

To place bets on the World Cup 2026 Round of 32 fixture between Ivory Coast and Norway, follow these steps.

Choose a licensed and regulated operator available in your jurisdiction. Create an account or log in if you already hold one. Navigate to the football or World Cup 2026 section. Search for Ivory Coast vs Norway (30 June 2026). Select your preferred market: match result, goals, or goalscorer. Enter your stake and review the potential returns before confirming. Check for any applicable promotions, including price boosts on major markets. Confirm your bet and keep your slip accessible for in-play adjustments if the operator supports live betting.

Responsible Gambling

Betting should always be approached as a form of entertainment, not a source of income. Set a budget before placing any bets and never wager more than you can comfortably afford to lose. If you feel that gambling is becoming a problem, free and confidential support is available through BeGambleAware and GamCare. Both organisations offer helplines, live chat and self-exclusion tools to help you stay in control. You can also use deposit limits and time-out features available through your operator’s account settings.