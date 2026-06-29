Portugal vs Croatia | Round of 32 | Thursday, 2 July 2026 | 23:00 BST | BMO Field, Toronto, Canada

Watch live: BBC iPlayer / ITVX

Stage: FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 (Knockout)

What’s at Stake

Portugal and Croatia meet in Toronto with a place in the Round of 16 on the line. Portugal finished their group with one win and two draws, advancing without truly convincing, while Croatia scraped through after losing heavily to England before back-to-back wins over Panama and Ghana. Both sides arrive knowing that a defeat sends them home, and the winner earns a knockout berth at a World Cup that has already produced its share of surprises. For Portugal, this is a chance to show they can translate individual quality into a genuine deep run; for Croatia, it is another opportunity to punch above their weight in a major tournament.

Verdict

Portugal are the clear favourites here and, despite an inconsistent group stage, the weight of attacking talent at Roberto Martinez’s disposal gives them a strong edge against a Croatia side that conceded four to England. A Portugal win at 4/5 reflects the likely outcome given the gulf in forward firepower, and that price still represents reasonable value against a Croatian team that has ridden its luck to reach this stage.

Portugal vs Croatia Match Preview

Portugal enter this fixture as the higher-ranked, more expensively assembled side, yet they have not always played to their potential at this tournament. The 5-0 demolition of Uzbekistan was impressive, but a goalless draw with Colombia and a 1-1 result against DR Congo showed Martinez’s side can be pedestrian when opponents sit deep and deny space. Against Croatia, who will not simply capitulate, Portugal will need Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva to be at their most creative to unlock a defence that has kept things tight in the two games they won.

Croatia’s route here was more turbulent. The 4-2 defeat to England exposed genuine defensive vulnerabilities, particularly against high-tempo pressing, and Portugal’s wide attackers have the pace to exploit similar gaps. That said, Croatia recovered their composure well, grinding out a 1-0 win over Panama at this very ground before edging Ghana 2-1. Zlatko Dalic’s side are experienced at this level, and players such as Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic can control midfield tempo when allowed to settle.

The key question is whether Croatia’s midfield experience can neutralise Portugal’s attacking depth long enough to make this a cagey knockout affair, or whether Portugal’s quality simply tells. The World Cup 2026 knockout stage has shown that compact defending can frustrate favourites, but Croatia will need a sharper defensive display than they produced against England to keep this close.

Team Form

Portugal – Last 5 Matches

Colombia (A): Drew 0-0 (FIFA World Cup)

Uzbekistan (H): Won 5-0 (FIFA World Cup)

DR Congo (H): Drew 1-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Nigeria (H): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

Chile (H): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

Portugal’s group stage was a tale of two performances. The Uzbekistan result was a statement, but the bookending draws against DR Congo and Colombia highlighted a tendency to struggle when opponents park defensively and absorb pressure. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored twice at this tournament, and the supporting cast of Rafael Leao, Joao Felix, and Pedro Neto gives Martinez genuine width and directness that Croatia’s backline will have to manage.

Croatia – Last 5 Matches

Ghana (H): Won 2-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Panama (A): Won 1-0 (FIFA World Cup)

England (A): Lost 2-4 (FIFA World Cup)

Slovenia (H): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

Belgium (H): Lost 0-2 (Friendly)

Croatia’s form picture is mixed. The two World Cup wins came against opponents Portugal would be expected to beat comfortably, and the England defeat revealed defensive frailties at pace. Their scorers at this tournament have been spread across five different players, including Ante Budimir, Martin Baturina, Nikola Vlasic, Petar Musa, and Petar Sucic, which speaks to a collective effort rather than reliance on one match-winner.

Portugal vs Croatia Head-to-Head

These sides have met ten times in total, with recent encounters tilting in Portugal’s favour. The most relevant results from a tournament perspective came in Euro 2016, when Portugal won in the Round of 16 after extra time. In the UEFA Nations League, the sides split results home and away in both the 2020 and 2024 editions. Portugal won 4-1 at home in September 2020, then lost 2-3 away in November 2020. In 2024, Portugal won 2-1 at home in September before drawing 1-1 in Zagreb in November. Croatia’s most recent win in this series came in a friendly in June 2024, when they won 2-1 in Lisbon, which provides at least some evidence that Dalic’s side can cause problems even on unfavourable paper.

The historical head-to-head leans towards Portugal, and Croatia’s only World Cup 2026 bracket route through here required significant resilience. These two sides know each other well from recent Nations League competition, so there are few tactical surprises on either bench, and that familiarity may contribute to a cautious opening period.

Team News

Portugal have no reported significant absentees heading into this knockout tie. Roberto Martinez has a fully loaded attacking roster at his disposal, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line and the option to deploy Rafael Leao or Pedro Neto in wide positions to stretch Croatia’s defence. Joao Felix and Gonçalo Ramos offer further options from the bench, giving Portugal genuine depth in attack that few sides at this tournament can match.

In midfield, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva are expected to start alongside the energetic Joao Neves, who has already scored at this tournament. The defensive unit is anchored by Ruben Dias, who brings Premier League experience and aerial authority. Portugal’s depth across Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, and Sporting CP contingents means Martinez can rotate without meaningful drop-off.

For Croatia, the situation is more straightforward in terms of personnel. Luka Modric remains the fulcrum of the side at 40 years old, and his ability to dictate rhythm will be central to Croatia’s hopes of keeping this competitive. Josko Gvardiol’s presence at left back provides Croatia’s best individual quality in defence, having had an excellent club season with Manchester City. Andrej Kramaric leads the attacking line and is Croatia’s most potent goal threat, having scored seven times in recent competitive fixtures. There are no reports of major injuries disrupting Croatia’s plans.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Gonçalo Inacio, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes (c); Francisco Conceicao, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao

Predicted XI — squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dominik Livakovic; Josip Stanisic, Duje Caleta-Car, Josko Gvardiol, Martin Erlic; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric (c); Petar Sucic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic; Andrej Kramaric

Predicted XI — squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The contest between Portugal’s left flank and Croatia’s right defensive corridor is likely to define the game. Nuno Mendes offers pace and width from left back, and when he combines with Rafael Leao ahead of him, that channel becomes Portugal’s primary avenue for creation. Josip Stanisic will be asked to deal with both Leao’s directness and Mendes’s overlapping runs, a task that will test him throughout. Croatia’s response to England’s wide overloads was insufficient, and Portugal’s wide forward options are at least as dangerous. If Leao and Mendes can win their individual battles and get balls into the box early, Portugal’s physical presence through Ronaldo and the supporting runners gives them a clear route to goal.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Portugal to Win — 4/5

Portugal’s superior squad depth and attacking quality make them the logical selection in this World Cup 2026 knockout stage tie. Croatia were exposed against England’s pace and pressing, and Martinez has the forward options to exploit those same weaknesses. The 4/5 available with leading operators is a fair reflection of the likely outcome.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals — 4/5

Portugal failed to score in one group game and drew 0-0 with Colombia, while Croatia won 1-0 and 2-1 in their two victories. The knockout stage context encourages caution, and the under 2.5 line at 4/5 is worth considering given both sides’ tendency to keep things tight when the stakes are highest.

Scorer Market: Cristiano Ronaldo Anytime Scorer

Ronaldo has scored twice at this tournament and remains Portugal’s primary focal point in attack. His record at major tournaments speaks for itself, and in a game where Portugal are expected to carry the pressure, the captain is the likeliest outlet for any goal threat. Check best available prices with leading operators before kick-off.

Odds Across Operators

The following prices were available ahead of kick-off. Portugal are clear favourites for this World Cup 2026 Round of 32 tie, with Croatia available at a significant price given their group-stage form.

Portugal Win — 4/5

Draw (90 mins) — 11/4

Croatia Win — 4/1 — 4/5— 11/4— 4/1 Over 2.5 Goals — 6/5

Under 2.5 Goals — 4/5

Prices are best available from leading operators and are subject to change. Always confirm current odds before placing any bet.

How to Watch + How to Bet

How to Watch

Portugal vs Croatia kicks off at 23:00 BST on Thursday, 2 July 2026, at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada. UK viewers can watch live on BBC iPlayer or ITVX, both of which are free to stream with no subscription required.

How to Bet

If you want to back any of the World Cup 2026 Portugal vs Croatia picks outlined above, here are the steps to follow:

Choose a licensed and regulated betting operator available in your jurisdiction. Create or log in to your account and complete any required identity verification. Navigate to the FIFA World Cup 2026 section of the sportsbook. Search for Portugal vs Croatia in the Round of 32 market. Select your preferred market, whether match result, goals, or scorer. Enter your stake and review the potential return before confirming. Use any available promotions or enhanced prices, but check terms and conditions first. Keep a record of your bets and set a budget before you start.

Responsible Gambling

Betting should be enjoyable and conducted responsibly. If you feel that gambling is affecting your finances, relationships, or mental health, please seek help. The National Council on Problem Gambling helpline is available 24 hours a day on 1-800-522-4700. Gamblers Anonymous offers peer support at gamblersanonymous.org. You can also visit BeGambleAware.org for tools to set limits, take breaks, or self-exclude. Never bet more than you can afford to lose.