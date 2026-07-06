Round of 16 | World Cup 2026

Date: Tuesday, 7 July 2026

Kick-off: 12:00 ET (17:00 BST)

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Stage: Round of 16 (Knockout)

TV/Streaming (UK): BBC iPlayer / ITVX

What’s at Stake

Argentina and Egypt meet in the World Cup 2026 Round of 16 in Atlanta, with the defending champions aiming to advance deep into the knockout bracket and Egypt bidding to extend what is already the most successful World Cup campaign in their history. A place in the quarter-finals is the prize, and for Hossam Hassan’s side, merely competing at this stage marks a historic milestone, having reached the knockout rounds of the World Cup for the first time in the modern era.

Verdict

Argentina are heavy favourites to progress, and an Argentina win at 2/5 reflects the gulf in class between the reigning world champions and a Egypt side that have punched above their weight in the group stage. The best value in this World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Argentina vs. Egypt tie lies in backing over 2.5 goals at 11/10, with Lionel Messi in stunning tournament form and Egypt having conceded in each of their last three competitive fixtures.

Argentina vs. Egypt Match Preview

Argentina arrive in Atlanta as one of the most decorated nations in World Cup history, with three titles (1978, 1986, 2022) and a squad that remains anchored by Lionel Messi, who is producing arguably the finest individual World Cup 2026 knockout stage form of any player in the tournament. Scaloni’s side edged through the group with wins over Algeria, Austria, and Jordan before a draw with Cape Verde in the final group game, then required extra time to see off Cape Verde in the Round of 32. They are not impenetrable, but their attacking depth is formidable.

Egypt have confounded expectations to reach this stage. Under Hossam Hassan, they qualified from their group with a record of one win and three draws in four World Cup matches, conceding just twice. Their organisation has been solid throughout, with Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush providing a genuine attacking threat capable of unsettling any defence. Reaching the Round of 16 is itself a historic achievement, and Hassan will set up his side to be difficult to break down.

The World Cup 2026 bracket sets up a potential quarter-final against another heavyweight for the winner, raising the stakes considerably for Argentina. Scaloni will expect his side to control possession and use their superior individual quality to find the spaces Egypt’s defensive shape leaves wide. The key question is whether Egypt can absorb pressure long enough to expose Argentina on the counter, a scenario that cannot be entirely ruled out given Scaloni’s side showed vulnerability in conceding to Cape Verde.

Team Form

Argentina (last 5 competitive and non-competitive matches)

Drew vs. Cape Verde (H): 1-1 (World Cup 2026)

Won vs. Jordan (A): 3-1 (World Cup 2026)

Won vs. Austria (H): 2-0 (World Cup 2026)

Won vs. Algeria (H): 3-0 (World Cup 2026)

Won vs. Iceland (N): 3-0 (Friendly)

Argentina’s tournament form has been largely authoritative, with three wins from four competitive World Cup 2026 fixtures and a goals tally of 9 scored in those group games alone. Messi has been the standout performer, accumulating 7 goals in this World Cup. The draw with Cape Verde in the final group match was a minor blemish, and the Round of 32 required extra time, but the quality throughout the squad remains the highest of any team Egypt have faced in this tournament.

Egypt (last 5 competitive and non-competitive matches)

Drew vs. Australia (A): 1-1 (World Cup 2026)

Drew vs. Iran (H): 1-1 (World Cup 2026)

Won vs. New Zealand (A): 3-1 (World Cup 2026)

Drew vs. Belgium (A): 1-1 (World Cup 2026)

Lost vs. Brazil (N): 1-2 (Friendly)

Egypt’s group stage was built on resilience and opportunism. They have drawn three of their four World Cup 2026 matches, scoring first in most of them before being pegged back. Hassan’s side have demonstrated they can score against quality opposition, with Emam Ashour (2 goals), Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Ziko, Trézéguet, and Mahmoud Saber all finding the net at this tournament. That said, the level of opposition Egypt have handled so far does not compare to a full-strength Argentina.

Argentina vs. Egypt Head-to-Head

Argentina and Egypt have met just twice in recorded history, and neither meeting forms part of a competitive World Cup rivalry. Argentina won 6-0 at the 1928 Olympic Games and followed that with a 2-0 victory in a friendly in March 2008. The head-to-head record offers little predictive value given the age of the results, but both outcomes point firmly in Argentina’s direction. This World Cup 2026 Round of 16 tie is effectively a fresh chapter between two nations whose paths have rarely crossed.

Team News

Argentina appear to have no major injury concerns heading into the knockout round. The squad selected by Lionel Scaloni is well-stocked across all positions, with the six Atletico Madrid players in the group adding depth and cohesion to a side that also draws on Premier League talent in Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), and the in-form Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) in goal. Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez provide Messi with two high-quality forward options, while Rodrigo De Paul and Leandro Paredes offer experience and physicality in the engine room.

For Egypt, the squad is dominated by Al Ahly players, who provide the defensive structure around which Salah and Marmoush operate. Mohamed El Shenawy is expected to continue in goal, with Mohamed Abdelmonem (Nice) likely to marshall the backline alongside the more experienced Ramy Rabia and Mohamed Hany. Hamdy Fathy and Emam Ashour have been reliable in midfield, and Ashour’s two tournament goals make him a genuine set-piece threat. No significant suspensions have been flagged, though the step up in quality to face Argentina is substantial.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): E. Martinez; Montiel, Romero, L. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister, E. Fernandez; Messi (c), L. Martinez, J. Alvarez

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): El Shenawy; Fatouh, Abdelmonem, Hany, Rabia; Fathy, Ashour; Zizo, Marmoush, Salah (c); Trézéguet

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The defining duel is likely to be Mohamed Salah operating against Argentina’s right side, where Gonzalo Montiel’s attacking instincts can leave space behind him. Salah has 8 goals in his last recent run of fixtures and has already scored once at this World Cup 2026; he represents Egypt’s best route to disrupting Argentina’s rhythm through directness and individual brilliance. Cristian Romero’s physicality offers some cover inside, but Montiel’s overlap habits mean Scaloni may instruct Mac Allister to tuck in and provide defensive cover on that channel. How Argentina manage Salah’s movement without sacrificing their own attacking width will be central to the outcome of this World Cup 2026 knockout stage fixture.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Argentina to Win @ 2/5

Argentina are the clear pick to advance. The reigning champions have the best individual player in the tournament in Messi (7 World Cup 2026 goals), a settled defensive unit marshalled by Romero and Lisandro Martinez, and far superior squad depth to Egypt. At 2/5, this is a short price, but it is justified by the gulf in class and the knockout stage context where Egypt’s draw-heavy group form may not sustain itself.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 Goals @ 11/10

This is the pick with the strongest value on the board. Argentina have scored 9 goals in their four World Cup group matches and have found the net in every game at this tournament. Egypt have scored in all four of their World Cup 2026 fixtures too, though they have also conceded in three of the last three competitive matches. With Argentina’s attacking firepower and Egypt’s willingness to push forward through Salah and Marmoush, 11/10 for over 2.5 goals represents a strong World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Argentina vs. Egypt best bet.

Scorer Market: Lionel Messi to Score Anytime

Messi’s World Cup 2026 form is exceptional, with 7 goals in this tournament alone and 9 goals across his last five appearances in all competitions. His movement, set-piece delivery, and penalty-box presence make him the most likely scorer in this fixture, and at the best available price with leading operators, this is among the clearest World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Argentina vs. Egypt picks available.

Additional Pick: Argentina to Win and Over 2.5 Goals

Argentina’s last three competitive World Cup 2026 matches have all featured at least three goals in total. A dominant Argentina win covering the goals line offers better combined value than either market individually and aligns with the most probable match narrative: Scaloni’s side controlling the game and finding the net multiple times against a Egypt side that will have to open up as the match progresses.

Odds Across Operators

The best available prices from leading operators for the World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Argentina vs. Egypt odds are set out below.

Argentina Win – 2/5

Draw – 4/1

Egypt Win – 9/1

Over 2.5 Goals – 11/10

Under 2.5 Goals – 4/5

Argentina are clear favourites across all leading operators at 2/5, with the draw a distant 4/1 and Egypt out at 9/1. The over/under 2.5 goals line is the most interesting market, with over priced at 11/10 offering genuine value given both teams’ scoring records at this World Cup 2026 knockout stage.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

Argentina vs. Egypt kicks off at 12:00 ET (17:00 BST) on Tuesday, 7 July 2026 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. UK viewers can watch live on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, both of which are free to access with a TV licence.

How to Bet

To place a bet on the World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Argentina vs. Egypt, follow these steps with any leading licensed operator:

Create an account with a licensed UK betting operator if you do not already have one. Complete identity verification (KYC) as required by UK regulations. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Football or World Cup 2026 section of the sportsbook. Search for Argentina vs. Egypt in the Round of 16 markets. Select your chosen market and enter your stake. Review your bet slip to confirm the selections and price are correct. Confirm the bet and retain your receipt or booking reference.

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