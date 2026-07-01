Match: Winner of Match 74 vs Winner of Match 77

Date: Saturday, 4 July 2026

Kick-off: 10:00pm BST

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, USA

Stage: FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16

TV/Streaming: BBC iPlayer / ITVX

What’s at Stake

The World Cup 2026 knockout stage kicks into gear in Philadelphia on 4 July with Round of 16 Match 1, a tie that pitches France, one of the tournament’s outstanding sides, against Paraguay, the shock act of the competition after eliminating Germany in Boston. A place in the quarter-finals is the prize, and while France are heavy favourites, Paraguay’s demonstrated ability to frustrate and then punish on penalties makes this fixture far from straightforward.

Verdict

France are the clear favourites for World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Match 1, arriving on a remarkable run of high-scoring performances that Paraguay’s disciplined defensive setup will be severely tested to contain. France to win at the best available price is the headline pick, backed by the evidence of their dominant tournament-long form and Kylian Mbappé’s presence as the most dangerous forward in the competition.

France vs Paraguay Match Preview

France reached this fixture in commanding fashion, topping their group with a perfect record before delivering a 3-0 demolition of Sweden in the Round of 32 at MetLife Stadium. Mbappé scored twice and Bradley Barcola added the third in a performance that saw France produce an extraordinary 25 shots to Sweden’s seven, the kind of attacking dominance that has characterised Didier Deschamps’ side throughout this tournament. France have now scored three or more goals in five consecutive World Cup matches, a record for any side in the competition’s history.

Paraguay’s route here is the polar opposite in terms of narrative. Diego Gomez’s side drew 1-1 with Germany after 120 minutes in Boston before winning 4-3 on penalties, ending the four-time world champions’ perfect World Cup shootout record in one of the most celebrated upsets the tournament has seen in years. The win was built on defensive organisation: Germany had 73 per cent possession and dominated territorial statistics throughout, yet Paraguay kept their shape, stayed in the game and converted when it mattered most.

The contrast in styles makes this a compelling World Cup 2026 Round of 16 encounter. France will look to impose their tempo and attacking quality from the first whistle, knowing that allowing Paraguay to sit deep and absorb pressure invites the kind of tense finish in which the underdogs thrive. Paraguay, for their part, will be emboldened by what they achieved against Germany and will view another deep defensive block as their most realistic route to a second successive upset.

Team Form

France – Recent Form

France have been the standout attacking team of the tournament, building steadily through the group stage before emphatically confirming their credentials against Sweden in the Round of 32. Deschamps’ side have not merely won games; they have dominated them, and the combination of Mbappé’s individual brilliance with a deep, creative squad gives them genuine answers to almost any defensive system they face.

Paraguay – Recent Form

Paraguay arrived at this World Cup without the expectation generated by some of South America’s bigger football nations, yet they have turned the tournament on its head. The win over Germany in the Round of 32 was their defining moment: composed, disciplined, and ultimately clinical under pressure in a shootout. Forward Julio Enciso’s first-half goal showed they possess attacking quality too, not merely a reactive game plan.

Team News

France enter this match without any reported significant absences, and the squad that has powered through the group stage and Round of 32 is expected to be available in full for Deschamps to select from. The coaching staff will weigh rotation options given the depth of quality available, though the significance of a quarter-final place is likely to mean the strongest available side takes the field at Lincoln Financial Field.

Paraguay’s squad comes through the Germany match with the physical demands of 120 minutes of football to factor in. The players who endured extra time in Boston will need to have recovered adequately in the days between fixtures. Centre-back Jose Canale, whose sudden-death penalty sealed that shootout win, will be expected to start in a defensive line that will once again be asked to absorb sustained attacking pressure.

Julio Enciso remains Paraguay’s most potent attacking reference point and his fitness and sharpness after the gruelling Boston encounter will be a key variable heading into this tie. No suspensions from either side have been reported ahead of this fixture.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Camavinga, Rabiot; Dembele, Giroud, Barcola. Captain: Mbappé (subject to confirmation)

Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fernandez; Alderete, Canale, Alonso, Espinola; Sanchez, Cubas, Bobadilla, Richard Sanchez; Enciso, Avalos. Captain: subject to confirmation

Predicted XI: squads to be confirmed ahead of kick-off.

Key Tactical Matchup

The decisive duel in Philadelphia will be between France’s relentless attacking unit and Paraguay’s organised defensive block. Germany managed 73 per cent possession against Paraguay and dominated territorial metrics throughout 120 minutes, yet still could not find a winning goal from open play. France’s attack is considerably more varied and incisive than what Germany offered, with Mbappé capable of creating and finishing from multiple positions, but the Paraguayan rearguard has shown it will not be overrun by possession alone. Whether Deschamps can find a way to break down a defence that has already withstood a full extra-time onslaught from Germany is the central question shaping the World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Match 1 outcome.

Best Bets

The World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Match 1 betting tips point clearly in France’s direction, though the nature of Paraguay’s defensive game means the approach to this market matters as much as the outright selection.

Best Bet: France to Win (90 minutes) at best available price

France have scored three or more goals in five consecutive World Cup matches, a record in the competition’s history, and face a Paraguay side that was thoroughly outplayed by Germany despite grinding through to win on penalties. Deschamps’ squad is deeper, more clinical, and better organised than anything Paraguay have faced en route here. Backing France to win inside 90 minutes is the most defensible position in this market.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 Goals at best available price

France’s average across their five World Cup matches at this tournament has been substantially higher than three goals per game on the attacking side alone. Even accounting for Paraguay’s defensive resilience against Germany, the quality and volume of attacking threat France carry makes a low-scoring game unlikely unless Deschamps employs unusual caution. The over line at 2.5 goals carries genuine appeal.

Scorer Market: Kylian Mbappé to Score Anytime at best available price

Mbappé has produced two-goal performances in three of his four matches at this tournament and has scored in every game at this World Cup. He stands one goal behind Lionel Messi’s all-time men’s World Cup scoring record of 19 goals and will be motivated to reach that milestone in Philadelphia. His combination of volume, movement and finishing accuracy makes this the standout individual selection on the card.

Fourth Pick: France to Win and Both Teams to Score – No at best available price

Paraguay’s attacking output against Germany was limited to a single Enciso goal before relying on the shootout. Against a France side that has conceded minimally while attacking at will, a clean sheet for Les Bleus alongside a comfortable win is a credible outcome worth exploring at the available price.

Odds Across Operators

Confirmed prices for this fixture will be available from leading operators as the match approaches. The table below will update with the best available prices across the market ahead of kick-off on 4 July.

Outcome | Best Price

France Win – Best available price at leading operators

Draw – Best available price at leading operators

Paraguay Win – Best available price at leading operators

How to Watch + How to Bet

How to Watch

World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Match 1 between France and Paraguay is available to watch live and free in the United Kingdom on BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Kick-off at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is scheduled for 10:00pm BST on Saturday, 4 July 2026.

How to Bet

For those looking to place a wager on this fixture, the following steps outline how to get started with a licensed operator:

Choose a licensed and regulated betting operator available in your jurisdiction. Create an account and complete the required identity verification process. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the football or World Cup 2026 section of the site. Locate France vs Paraguay or Round of 16 Match 1 in the upcoming fixtures. Select your preferred market, for example match result, goals or scorer. Enter your stake and review the potential return before confirming. Check the operator’s promotions page for any applicable welcome offer or acca boost.

Responsible Gambling

Betting should be enjoyable and conducted within your means. If you feel that gambling is causing you or someone you know harm, free and confidential support is available. In the UK, contact BeGambleAware on 0808 8020 133. The Gambling Therapy service provides international online support. Always set a deposit limit before you start, never chase losses, and take advantage of the self-exclusion tools every licensed operator is required to provide.