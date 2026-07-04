Mexico vs England | Round of 16 | FIFA World Cup 2026

Date: Sunday, 5 July 2026

Kick-off: 18:00 local (midnight BST)

Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

TV/Streaming (UK): BBC iPlayer / ITVX

What’s at Stake

Mexico and England meet in a World Cup 2026 Round of 16 knockout tie at the Estadio Azteca, with a quarter-final place the prize. For the host nation, a home knockout run is the clearest chance yet to surpass their quarter-final best from 1986. For England, progression would maintain their momentum from Group L and extend a tournament run that has already delivered convincing performances against Croatia and Panama. There is no way back for the loser.

Verdict

England are the value pick at 6/4 to win this World Cup 2026 Round of 16 tie, entering the match in strong form with Harry Kane scoring five goals at the tournament and Thomas Tuchel’s side having conceded just once in four competitive outings. The Azteca altitude and a raucous home crowd give Mexico a genuine edge, but England’s firepower and defensive structure make them the stronger side on paper at a price that reflects a competitive contest.

Mexico vs England Match Preview

Mexico arrive as the tournament’s most settled hosts, having swept Group A with three wins and a perfect defensive record. Under J. Aguirre, El Tri have kept four consecutive clean sheets across this World Cup, and the Azteca’s altitude sits at roughly 2,200 metres above sea level, a factor that has historically unsettled visiting European sides. The atmosphere will be extraordinary, and Mexico’s early confirmation as group winners gave the squad extra recovery time before this fixture.

England, meanwhile, have been quietly efficient. T. Tuchel’s side beat Croatia 4-2 in their opener, ground out a 0-0 draw with Ghana, defeated Panama 2-0, and then came through a 2-1 test against DR Congo to reach this stage as Group L winners. The concern for England is their inconsistency; the draw with Ghana showed they can be contained. The upside is Kane, who has been relentless with five goals at this tournament, and a midfield built around Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice that gives England real control when functioning at its best.

The World Cup 2026 knockout stage presents its clearest test yet for both sides. Mexico must show they can win when the stakes are at their highest, having exited at this stage or earlier at recent editions. England face the unique pressure of performing at a hostile, high-altitude venue in front of a crowd entirely behind the home side. The game is likely to be cagey in the early stages as each team probes for weaknesses.

Team Form

Mexico – Last 5

– Serbia (H): Won 5-1 (Friendly)

– South Africa (H): Won 2-0 (FIFA World Cup)

– South Korea (H): Won 1-0 (FIFA World Cup)

– Czech Republic (A): Won 3-0 (FIFA World Cup)

– Ecuador (H): Won 2-0 (FIFA World Cup)

Mexico’s group-stage opponents were not the stiffest company, but winning all four competitive fixtures without conceding a single goal demonstrates genuine defensive organisation. The 3-0 win over Czech Republic was particularly telling, coming away from the Azteca and still controlling proceedings entirely.

England – Last 5

– Costa Rica (N): Won 3-0 (Friendly)

– Croatia (H): Won 4-2 (FIFA World Cup)

– Ghana (H): Drew 0-0 (FIFA World Cup)

– Panama (A): Won 2-0 (FIFA World Cup)

– DR Congo (H): Won 2-1 (FIFA World Cup)

England’s group stage had variety. The 4-2 win over Croatia showed attacking capability; the 0-0 with Ghana revealed defensive rigidity under pressure. The 2-1 win over DR Congo, while less comfortable than expected, confirmed England’s ability to find a result when tested. Kane’s continued goalscoring keeps any defensive concerns manageable.

Mexico vs England Head-to-Head

England hold a clear historical advantage in this fixture, winning five of the eight all-time meetings, with Mexico claiming just one victory. The only World Cup meeting between the sides came in the 1966 group stage, when England won 2-0 on their way to lifting the trophy on home soil.

England’s more recent results reinforce their dominance: a 4-0 win in 2001 and a 3-1 victory in 2010 both came on English soil, and Mexico’s lone win arrived in a 1985 home friendly. All eight recorded meetings have been friendly fixtures or group-stage matches, making this knockout encounter the highest-stakes meeting the two nations have ever had. The head-to-head record alone is not a decisive factor, but it does confirm that England have consistently handled this opponent across different eras.

Team News

Mexico head into this tie in good health having rotated their squad across the group stage. Raul Jimenez has been sharp in tournament conditions, contributing two goals at this World Cup, while Julian Quinones leads the scoring charts for El Tri with three goals at the tournament. Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, at 40 years of age and with 152 caps, is set to start what could be his final World Cup knockout match. The squad contains five players from Guadalajara and a blend of domestic and European-based talent.

England carry no significant injury concerns from the group stage. Kane continues to look fit and dangerous, and Bellingham’s two goals at this tournament have reinforced his status as England’s most dynamic player in advanced midfield positions. Marcus Rashford has contributed one goal so far, and the right-wing role occupied by Bukayo Saka remains an attacking outlet. Declan Rice’s ball-winning presence in midfield will be critical at altitude, where physical output across 90 minutes becomes notably more demanding.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ochoa; J. Sanchez, C. Montes, J. Vasquez, J. Gallardo; L. Romo, E. Alvarez, O. Pineda; R. Alvarado, R. Jimenez (c), J. Quinones

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pickford; R. James, J. Stones, M. Guehi, N. O’Reilly; D. Rice, J. Bellingham, E. Eze; B. Saka, H. Kane (c), M. Rashford

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central battle to watch is Edson Alvarez against Jude Bellingham. Alvarez, operating as Mexico’s defensive midfielder with 98 caps and the experience of playing at the highest European club level with Fenerbahce, will be assigned to limit Bellingham’s influence in the spaces between Mexico’s lines. Bellingham has scored twice at this tournament and thrives in exactly the kind of half-spaces Alvarez is tasked with closing. If Mexico can contain Bellingham’s forward runs and force England to build more slowly, Aguirre’s side have the defensive shape to stay competitive. If Bellingham escapes that attention, England’s attacking threat becomes significantly harder to contain.

Best Bets

Main Pick: England to Win @ 6/4

England’s overall quality, Kane’s form with five World Cup goals, and Tuchel’s tactical structure make them the pick to progress. Mexico’s home advantage and altitude are real factors, but England have won four of their five fixtures at this tournament and conceded just once in competitive play. At 6/4, the price reflects genuine contest without accounting for the gap in quality between these squads.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals @ 11/10

Mexico have not conceded a single goal across their three World Cup group-stage fixtures. England have scored in every game but found goals harder to come by in the tighter contests. A knockout match at altitude, with both sides likely to be cautious in the early stages, points to a controlled, low-scoring encounter. The 11/10 available on under 2 goals makes this a solid World Cup 2026 Round of 16 pick.

Scorer Market: Harry Kane Anytime Scorer

Kane has five goals from four World Cup appearances at this tournament. He scored against Croatia, Panama, and twice in other group outings, and leads England’s attack with 79 international goals from 113 caps. Mexico will focus resources on stopping him, but Kane’s movement and finishing quality make him the most likely source of an England goal regardless of how tight the game becomes.

World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Score Prediction: England to win 1-0

Mexico’s defensive solidity makes this a tight contest, and England are unlikely to run away with it at altitude in a hostile stadium. A single goal separating the sides is the most plausible outcome, with England doing just enough to progress. England have won 2-0 and 3-0 at this tournament, but the step up in opposition quality and the Azteca environment suggest a narrow margin.

Odds Across Leading Operators

The World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Mexico vs England odds from leading operators are listed below. Mexico are priced at 2/1 to win in 90 minutes, the draw is available at 9/4, and England are available at 6/4.

Mexico Win – 2/1

Draw – 9/4

England Win – 6/4

Prices sourced from nine leading operators and correct as of 4 July 2026. Check the best available price with your preferred operator before placing. England’s outright World Cup 2026 winner odds are currently 19/2, while Mexico are available at 27/1.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

Mexico vs England kicks off at 18:00 local time (midnight BST) on 5 July 2026 at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. UK viewers can watch live and free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Coverage is expected to begin well ahead of kick-off given the significance of this World Cup 2026 knockout stage fixture.

How to Bet

If you are looking to place a bet on this World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match, here is a straightforward process to follow:

Choose a licensed and regulated betting operator available in your jurisdiction. Create or log into your account, completing any required identity verification. Navigate to the FIFA World Cup 2026 section and locate Mexico vs England on 5 July. Review the available markets: match result, goals totals, first goalscorer, correct score. Compare the best available price across operators before committing to a selection. Enter your stake. Use a stake you are comfortable losing in full. Confirm your bet slip and retain your confirmation reference. Watch the match live on BBC iPlayer or ITVX and enjoy the game responsibly.

Responsible Gambling

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