Portugal vs Spain | Round of 16 | World Cup 2026

Date: Monday, 6 July 2026

Kick-off: 2:00pm local (7:00pm BST)

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Dallas (Arlington), USA

Stage: Round of 16

TV/Streaming: BBC iPlayer / ITVX

What’s at Stake

Portugal and Spain meet in a high-stakes Iberian derby at the Round of 16 stage of World Cup 2026, with a quarter-final place the prize in Dallas. For Roberto Martínez, who has signalled this will be his final tournament as Portugal manager, beating the reigning European champions and advancing his side to the last eight would represent the defining result of his tenure. Spain, meanwhile, arrive as one of the tournament’s form sides and are chasing a second World Cup title, having last lifted the trophy in South Africa in 2010.

Verdict

Spain are the value selection at 10/11 in this World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Portugal vs Spain tie, having won their group with three wins from four competitive matches and conceded just twice in qualifying. Luis de la Fuente’s side carry greater tactical cohesion and clinical depth, making them worthy favourites despite Portugal’s attacking firepower.

Portugal vs Spain Match Preview

This is the standout fixture of the Round of 16, a meeting of two UEFA nations with contrasting journeys through the group stage. Portugal finished second in Group K, their campaign defined by a crushing 5-0 win over Uzbekistan, a 2-1 last-16 qualifier against Croatia, and a goalless draw with Colombia that confirmed their progression. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored three goals at this World Cup and became the first player in history to score at six different FIFA World Cups, adding further lustre to a record-setting tournament.

Spain topped Group H with controlled performances, including a 4-0 demolition of Saudi Arabia and a hard-fought 1-0 win over Uruguay. A goalless draw against Cape Verde was the only blemish. Luis de la Fuente’s squad is built around a Barcelona-heavy core, with eight of the travelling party from the Catalan club, and the team’s pressing intensity and recycling of possession through midfield remain their primary weapons heading into the knockout bracket.

Portugal’s route to the quarter-finals runs through containing Spain’s midfield engine while trusting Ronaldo and the supporting attackers to convert on the counter. Martínez has options in wide areas, with Rafael Leão, Pedro Neto and Francisco Conceição all capable of stretching a high defensive line. The World Cup 2026 bracket throws these two Iberian rivals together earlier than many anticipated, and the stakes could scarcely be higher for both camps.

Team Form

Portugal – Last 5:

Croatia (H): Won 2-1 (World Cup 2026)

Colombia (A): Drew 0-0 (World Cup 2026)

Uzbekistan (H): Won 5-0 (World Cup 2026)

DR Congo (H): Drew 1-1 (World Cup 2026)

Nigeria (H): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

Portugal’s World Cup 2026 group stage was uneven in quality. The 5-0 win over Uzbekistan flattered somewhat given the opposition, while the draw with DR Congo and the goalless stalemate against Colombia raised questions about consistency against organised, defensively compact sides. The 2-1 win over Croatia to open the knockouts was a more reassuring performance.

Spain – Last 5:

Austria (H): Won 3-0 (World Cup 2026)

Uruguay (A): Won 1-0 (World Cup 2026)

Saudi Arabia (H): Won 4-0 (World Cup 2026)

Cape Verde (H): Drew 0-0 (World Cup 2026)

Peru (N): Won 3-1 (Friendly)

Spain’s form across the tournament group stage has been broadly convincing, and the 3-0 win over Austria in their final group game underlined their ability to turn it on against higher-calibre European opposition. The draw with Cape Verde remains an outlier in an otherwise dominant run that saw them outscore opponents 8-0 across their other three World Cup fixtures. They qualified with five wins and one draw from six qualifying matches, conceding only twice.

Portugal vs Spain Head-to-Head

These two nations have met 42 times in senior football, with Spain holding the overall advantage. The five most recent meetings tell a story of tight, often goalless contests mixed with occasional drama.

June 2025 – Portugal 2-2 Spain (UEFA Nations League)

September 2022 – Portugal 0-1 Spain (UEFA Nations League)

June 2022 – Spain 1-1 Portugal (UEFA Nations League)

June 2021 – Spain 0-0 Portugal (Friendly)

October 2020 – Portugal 0-0 Spain (Friendly)

Their sole World Cup meeting in the modern era came at Russia 2018, a breathless 3-3 group-stage draw in Sochi, Ronaldo’s hat-trick answered by a Nacho volley and a Diego Costa brace. That result remains the benchmark for what these two sides can produce on the tournament’s biggest stage. Four of the last six meetings have produced two goals or fewer, which provides some context for the under 2.5 goals market at 11/10.

Team News

Portugal have no major new injury concerns reported heading into this fixture. Ronaldo, who turns 41 during this tournament, continues to start and has scored three times in the group stage. Roberto Martínez has the luxury of a largely fit attacking pool, with Gonçalo Ramos, João Félix, Rafael Leão and Pedro Neto all available, giving him selection dilemmas rather than selection problems. Rúben Dias anchors the defensive unit alongside Gonçalo Inácio, while Diogo Costa remains first choice in goal.

Spain head into the knockout stage without significant fresh injury news. Rodri is in the squad and available to Luis de la Fuente after his return from the ACL injury that kept him out for much of the club season. His presence in midfield alongside Martín Zubimendi and Pedri gives Spain arguably the most complete central midfield unit remaining in the competition. Lamine Yamal, who has scored once in the group stage, starts on the right and presents a serious threat. Mikel Oyarzabal is Spain’s leading scorer at this World Cup with four goals and looks certain to lead the line again.

Neither side is carrying obvious suspension risks into this match. Squads are announced and both managers have a full complement of recognised starters to call upon for what is, effectively, a one-game knockout.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Dalot, Dias (c), Inácio, Nuno Mendes; Bernardo Silva, João Neves, Bruno Fernandes; Conceição, Ronaldo, Leão

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simón; Porro, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Zubimendi, Pedri; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Nico Williams

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central duel between Spain’s midfield and Portugal’s press-resistance will likely settle this tie. Rodri, back from injury and operating as Spain’s deepest midfielder, will look to dictate tempo alongside Zubimendi and Pedri – a trio that combined qualify as the most decorated club-level unit in the tournament. Portugal’s João Neves, who has scored once in this World Cup and is only 21 years old with 21 caps, faces the challenge of disrupting that rhythm from the base of Martínez’s midfield. If Neves and Bruno Fernandes can win second balls and transition quickly, Portugal’s wide attackers have the pace to punish Spain in behind. If Spain’s midfield controls possession phases, Portugal’s defensive shape will be under sustained pressure for large portions of the match.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Spain to Win @ 10/11

Spain have the superior tournament form – three wins and a draw, conceding only twice in qualifying – and a deeper, more cohesive midfield than Portugal. De la Fuente’s side have shown they can raise performance levels against European opposition, as the 3-0 win over Austria confirmed. At near-evens, Spain represent the most defensible selection in this match.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals @ 11/10

Four of the last six Portugal vs Spain meetings have produced two goals or fewer, including back-to-back goalless friendlies in 2020 and 2021. Both sides showed defensive solidity across their respective group campaigns, and knockout football at the World Cup adds further caution from both benches. Under 2.5 goals looks a well-supported option at 11/10.

Scorer Market: Mikel Oyarzabal to Score Anytime

Oyarzabal is Spain’s standout World Cup 2026 performer in front of goal, having scored four times in the group stage and established himself as De la Fuente’s first-choice striker. His record at this tournament makes him the logical selection for anytime scorer in a match where Spain are favourites to progress.

Bonus Pick: Cristiano Ronaldo to Score Anytime

Ronaldo has netted three times in the group stage and has scored at six consecutive FIFA World Cups. Even against a disciplined Spain backline, his set-piece threat and penalty-area presence make him Portugal’s most likely route to goal and a reasonable inclusion for those seeking Portuguese interest in the scorer markets.

Odds Across Operators

Current best available prices for the World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Portugal vs Spain match:

Portugal Win – 10/3

Draw – 11/4

Spain Win – 10/11

Spain are clear favourites at 10/11 with leading operators. Portugal are priced at 10/3, reflecting both their genuine attacking threat through Ronaldo and the historical closeness of this fixture. The draw at 11/4 is a reasonable reflection of a rivalry that has produced three draws in its last four competitive meetings.

How to Watch + How to Bet

How to Watch

Portugal vs Spain on 6 July 2026 is available free-to-air in the United Kingdom on both BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Kick-off is at 7:00pm BST. Both platforms are accessible via smart TV, desktop, tablet and mobile with no subscription required.

How to Bet

To get the best available price on this Round of 16 fixture, follow these steps:

Compare odds across leading operators before placing – prices on match result and goals markets can vary significantly for high-profile World Cup fixtures. Check whether your preferred operator is offering enhanced odds or World Cup promotions for this match. Identify your market – match result (1X2), over/under goals, both teams to score, or anytime scorer. Review the latest team news and any confirmed lineup changes before placing, particularly for the anytime scorer market. Consider stakes and use a staking plan. Avoid placing amounts you cannot afford to lose on a single match. For accumulator bettors, note that Portugal and Spain odds will shorten significantly in a short timeframe once lineups are confirmed – place early if you have a firm view. Check for existing account restrictions or bonus balance wagering requirements before placing. Keep records of your bets to track performance across the World Cup knockout stage.

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