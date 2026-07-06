Match: Switzerland vs. Colombia

Date: Tuesday, 7 July 2026

Kick-off: 13:00 UTC-7 (21:00 BST)

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Round: World Cup 2026 Round of 16

TV/Streaming (UK): BBC iPlayer / ITVX

What’s at Stake

Switzerland and Colombia meet in Vancouver for a place in the World Cup 2026 quarter-finals, a stage neither side has reached since 1954 and 2014 respectively. Switzerland have cleared the group phase at multiple recent tournaments yet keep falling at the last-16 hurdle, while Colombia return to the knockouts after missing Qatar 2022 entirely and arrive having conceded just one goal across their four World Cup matches this summer. One of those streaks ends in BC Place on Tuesday.

Verdict

Colombia are the value selection at 11/8, backed by a defensive solidity Switzerland’s attack will find difficult to crack quickly. With both sides capable of keeping clean sheets and the tie likely to be settled by a single moment, backing Colombia to win at best available prices offers a genuine edge in what is expected to be a close, low-scoring affair.

Switzerland vs. Colombia Match Preview

Switzerland enter this World Cup 2026 Round of 16 tie in strong form, unbeaten across three group-stage matches and having dispatched Algeria 2-0 in the round of 32. Managed by Murat Yakin, they are an organised, disciplined unit built around experienced figures such as Granit Xhaka and Ricardo Rodriguez, and Johan Manzambi has emerged as a genuine attacking threat with three goals at this tournament. Their record in qualification was equally impressive, conceding only two goals in six matches.

Colombia, under Argentine coach Néstor Lorenzo, have been even harder to score against. Three consecutive World Cup clean sheets is a first in their history, and their only conceded goal came against Uzbekistan in the group stage. Luis Díaz brings pace and directness from a standout club season, and James Rodriguez continues to pull the strings in midfield, now the outright leader in World Cup appearances for his country. Lorenzo has built a side that is compact, defensively structured, and lethal on the counter.

The World Cup 2026 bracket sets this up as a genuine tactical battle. Switzerland will likely control possession and look to build through midfield, while Colombia will be content to absorb pressure and strike on the break. The team that manages their defensive shape and takes their chance when it arrives will progress.

Team Form

Switzerland – Last 5 Results

vs. Algeria (H) – World Cup 2026: Won 2-0

vs. Canada (H) – World Cup 2026: Won 2-1

vs. Bosnia And Herzegovina (H) – World Cup 2026: Won 4-1

vs. Qatar (A) – World Cup 2026: Drew 1-1

vs. Australia (N) – Friendly: Drew 1-1

Switzerland have been consistently sharp in competitive fixtures, with wins over Algeria, Canada, and Bosnia And Herzegovina at this tournament demonstrating an ability to score goals in bunches. The 4-1 victory over Bosnia And Herzegovina was particularly convincing. Their only dropped points came against Qatar in a dead-rubber context and in a pre-tournament friendly against Australia.

Colombia – Last 5 Results

vs. Ghana (H) – World Cup 2026: Won 1-0

vs. Portugal (H) – World Cup 2026: Drew 0-0

vs. DR Congo (H) – World Cup 2026: Won 1-0

vs. Uzbekistan (A) – World Cup 2026: Won 3-1

vs. Jordan (N) – Friendly: Won 2-0

Colombia have not been flamboyant, but their results speak plainly. Holding Portugal to a goalless draw showed defensive quality at the highest level, and wins over DR Congo and Ghana, while narrow, reflect a side that controls games on their terms. The 3-1 win over Uzbekistan highlighted Colombia’s ability to open up and score freely when space is available.

Switzerland vs. Colombia Head-to-Head

The two sides have met four times in total, with Colombia holding the edge on the World Cup stage. At USA 1994, Colombia defeated Switzerland 2-0 in a group match – a result now being revisited in the build-up to this fixture. Of the four meetings, Colombia have won two (including that 1994 World Cup result), Switzerland have won one – a 3-2 victory in the 1991 Miami Cup – and one match ended in a 2-2 draw in 1985. A 3-1 friendly win for Colombia in 2007 rounds out the record. Colombia’s superior record in direct meetings adds a further layer to their case at the current odds.

Team News

Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin has a fully fit and settled squad available for selection. Xhaka, Switzerland’s most-capped player with 146 appearances, is expected to start in central midfield alongside Remo Freuler and Denis Zakaria. The front line has been fluid, with Johan Manzambi, Breel Embolo, and Dan Ndoye all contributing goals at this tournament. Embolo, with two goals including a penalty, brings physicality as a focal point, while Manzambi’s three goals mark him out as a breakout performer of the tournament.

Colombia captain James Rodriguez and talisman Luis Díaz are both available and expected to start. Rodriguez, now the sole record-holder for Colombia’s World Cup appearances, has been in excellent form for Lorenzo’s side. Díaz, playing for Bayern Munich at club level, provides a constant threat from the left flank. Jefferson Lerma and Richard Rios offer energy and bite in midfield, and the defensive unit built around Davinson Sanchez and Jhon Lucumi has been watertight. No significant injuries or suspensions have been reported from either camp ahead of kick-off.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kobel; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Zakaria, Xhaka (c), Freuler; Ndoye, Embolo, Manzambi

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Lerma, Rios; Arias, Rodriguez (c), Diaz; Cordoba

Predicted XIs – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The duel between Switzerland’s Granit Xhaka and Colombia’s Richard Rios is likely to define the midfield contest. Xhaka, with 146 caps and four World Cups of experience, dictates tempo from deep and has already scored once at this tournament. Rios, operating at Benfica, has the athleticism and pressing intensity to disrupt that rhythm and force Switzerland into rushed decisions. If Rios can prevent Xhaka from circulating the ball comfortably, Colombia’s counter-attacking transitions through Luis Díaz become significantly more dangerous. Switzerland’s ability to maintain possession under pressure is central to their creative model, and neutralising that central influence could prove the deciding factor in who advances.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Colombia to Win @ 11/8

Colombia’s defensive record at this World Cup has been exceptional – one goal conceded in four matches, including a clean sheet against Portugal. Switzerland have scored freely, but they have not faced a defensive unit of this quality. Colombia’s counter-attacking threat through Díaz and the experience of James Rodriguez in controlling transitions make them a credible winner at a price that reflects a close match rather than a one-sided contest.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals @ 11/10

Both sides have shown a preference for defensive solidity over open attacking football. Colombia have kept three consecutive World Cup clean sheets, and Switzerland’s group-stage wins were often grind-it-out affairs. With the stakes at their highest and neither side likely to commit bodies forward recklessly, a game decided by one goal or fewer is the most probable outcome. The Under 2 line at 11/10 reflects fair market value for this matchup.

Scorer Market: Breel Embolo Anytime Scorer

Embolo has scored twice at this tournament, including a penalty, and brings physical presence as Switzerland’s primary centre-forward. With 86 caps and 24 international goals, he is the most reliable attacking threat in the Swiss squad and is consistently involved in their best chances. Check leading operators for the best available price on Embolo to score at any time.

World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Best Bets Summary

Best Bet: Colombia to Win – 11/8

Goals Pick: Under 2.5 Goals – 11/10

Scorer Pick: Breel Embolo Anytime Scorer – best available price

Odds Across Operators

The current best available prices for World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Switzerland vs. Colombia are sourced from leading operators and reflect the market as of the morning of 6 July 2026.

Switzerland Win: 11/4

Draw: 9/4

Colombia Win: 11/8

Colombia are marginal favourites at 11/8, with Switzerland available at 11/4 and the draw priced at 9/4. The spread across the three outcomes is tight, reflecting genuine uncertainty about the result. Colombia’s World Cup 2026 outright odds of 25/1 compare favourably with Switzerland’s 70/1, underscoring the bookmaking community’s view that Lorenzo’s side represent the stronger proposition heading into the knockout stage.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

Switzerland vs. Colombia is available to watch live and free in the United Kingdom on BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Kick-off is at 21:00 BST on Tuesday, 7 July 2026. Both platforms offer streaming via desktop, mobile, and smart TV, with no subscription required for UK viewers.

How to Bet

Follow these steps to get your World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Switzerland vs. Colombia bets placed before kick-off:

Compare the best available prices across leading operators before committing – the difference between 11/8 and 6/5 on Colombia adds up over multiple bets. Open or log into your account with your chosen licensed operator. Navigate to the FIFA World Cup 2026 section and select the Round of 16 fixture. Choose your market – match result, goals, or anytime scorer. Enter your stake and review the potential return before confirming. Consider using any available enhanced-odds offers, subject to terms and conditions. Place your bet and keep your confirmation receipt. Watch the match live on BBC iPlayer or ITVX at 21:00 BST.

Responsible Gambling

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