Round of 16 | FIFA World Cup 2026

Date: Monday, 6 July 2026

Kick-off: 17:00 local (midnight BST)

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, USA

Stage: Round of 16 (knockout)

TV: BBC iPlayer / ITVX

What’s at Stake

The United States and Belgium meet in the World Cup 2026 knockout stage with a place in the quarter-finals on the line. For the co-hosts, it represents a chance to reach the last eight for the first time in 24 years, a moment of genuine national significance on home soil. Belgium, who crashed out at the group stage in Qatar, are bidding to restore their reputation as one of Europe’s heavyweight tournament sides.

Verdict

Belgium are marginal favourites at 7/4 but their group stage inconsistency, three draws in four competitive matches, makes the United States at 8/5 the stronger value proposition on home turf. A tight contest playing out past 90 minutes feels entirely plausible, making the United States on the match result a considered pick at current prices.

United States vs. Belgium Match Preview

The World Cup 2026 round of 16 tie between the United States and Belgium is one of the more evenly matched fixtures in the draw, and the World Cup 2026 round of 16 United States vs. Belgium odds reflect that. The United States qualified as co-hosts and topped Group D with wins over Paraguay and Australia before a narrow defeat to Turkey, then saw off Bosnia and Herzegovina to reach this stage. Playing at Lumen Field, a venue where the crowd has been a genuine factor throughout the tournament, Mauricio Pochettino’s side carry real momentum.

Belgium, under Rudi Garcia, progressed as Group G winners but their record was patchy: draws against Egypt, Iran and Senegal before a 5-1 demolition of New Zealand. They did show resilience by beating Senegal 2-2 (won in extra time) in the round of 32, also at this same ground. That experience of Lumen Field may help, but it also means they know exactly what a hostile crowd here feels like.

The game is likely to be decided in midfield, where Kevin De Bruyne’s creativity for Belgium meets the pressing energy of Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie for the United States. If Folarin Balogun, who leads the United States’ scoring at this tournament with three goals, can exploit the space in behind Belgium’s backline, the hosts have a genuine route to victory. Belgium will lean on Romelu Lukaku’s physicality and Jérémy Doku’s pace on the flanks to trouble a United States defence that has shown vulnerability.

Team Form

United States – Last 5 Results

– Bosnia and Herzegovina (H): Won 2-0 (FIFA World Cup)

– Turkey (A): Lost 2-3 (FIFA World Cup)

– Australia (H): Won 2-0 (FIFA World Cup)

– Paraguay (H): Won 4-1 (FIFA World Cup)

– Germany (H): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

Three wins from four competitive matches at this World Cup is a solid return, and the 4-1 victory over Paraguay remains the standout performance of the tournament for the United States. The loss to Turkey was a stumble, but it came with qualification already assured. Home advantage has been a consistent theme: both competitive wins on home soil were clean sheets.

Belgium – Last 5 Results

– Senegal (H): Drew 2-2, won in extra time (FIFA World Cup)

– New Zealand (A): Won 5-1 (FIFA World Cup)

– Iran (H): Drew 0-0 (FIFA World Cup)

– Egypt (H): Drew 1-1 (FIFA World Cup)

– Tunisia (H): Won 5-0 (Friendly)

Belgium’s form is a study in contradiction. They can score five against New Zealand and five against Tunisia in a friendly, yet draw 0-0 with Iran and 1-1 with Egypt in competitive matches. The Red Devils have drawn three of their four competitive games at this tournament, a pattern that could point toward another close contest against the United States.

United States vs. Belgium Head-to-Head

These two nations have met eight times in total, and Belgium hold the clear historical advantage, winning five meetings to the United States’ two, with one draw. The most relevant World Cup precedent came at Brazil 2014, when Belgium defeated the United States 2-1 in extra time in the round of 16, a result that carries obvious significance as these sides meet again at the same stage. Prior to that, the United States famously beat Belgium 3-0 at the inaugural 1930 World Cup, topping their group before a semi-final defeat to Argentina.

The most recent meeting, a March 2026 friendly ahead of this tournament, ended in a convincing 5-2 Belgium victory, though friendlies rarely translate directly into knockout football. The broader head-to-head record is cautionary for the United States, but the home environment and tournament context make this a different proposition entirely.

Team News

The United States head into this match in reasonable shape. Mauricio Pochettino has a settled squad available, with Christian Pulisic continuing as the focal creative force and Folarin Balogun spearheading the attack after three goals in the group stage. Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie are expected to anchor the midfield, providing the press and defensive structure that will be essential against Belgium’s ball-players.

Belgium have no significant suspensions confirmed for this fixture. Thibaut Courtois starts in goal and remains one of the world’s best shot-stoppers at 34. Rudi Garcia has Amadou Onana available in midfield alongside De Bruyne, and the question is whether the ageing Axel Witsel, 37, is trusted from the start or held in reserve. Romelu Lukaku, with two goals at this tournament, leads the attack but will need service to be effective against a physically committed United States backline.

Zeno Debast and Arthur Theate are the likely central defensive pairing for Belgium, with Timothy Castagne and Maxim De Cuyper as wing-backs. The United States are likely to deploy Antonee Robinson and Sergiño Dest in wide defensive roles, both of whom have the athleticism to get forward and test Belgium’s back line.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (United States, 4-3-3): Turner; Dest, C. Richards, A. Robinson, Scally; McKennie (c), T. Adams, Tillman; Pulisic, Balogun, Weah

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (Belgium, 3-4-3): Courtois; Debast, Theate, De Winter; Castagne, Onana, De Bruyne (c), De Cuyper; Doku, Lukaku, Trossard

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The contest between Kevin De Bruyne and Tyler Adams will likely define this match. De Bruyne, 35, carries the creative burden for Belgium with 37 international goals in 119 caps and has one goal at this tournament already, and his ability to pick passes through tight defensive blocks is unmatched in this Belgian squad. Adams, operating as a screening midfielder for the United States, has the work rate and positional intelligence to limit De Bruyne’s time on the ball. If Adams can press high and force errors, the United States neutralise Belgium’s primary creative outlet. If De Bruyne gets space to operate between the lines, he has the quality to unlock any defence remaining in this World Cup 2026 bracket.

Best Bets

Main Pick: United States to Win @ 8/5

The United States are at home, in form in competitive fixtures at this venue, and carry the crowd advantage of an entire nation behind them. Belgium’s three draws in four competitive matches at this tournament suggest they are vulnerable to a side with a defined attacking identity. At 8/5, backing the hosts to win in 90 minutes or to progress via extra time represents fair value.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals @ 11/8

Belgium drew 0-0 with Iran and 1-1 with Egypt in the group stage, and the United States kept back-to-back clean sheets against Australia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. In knockout football, with both teams having reason to be cautious, a low-scoring affair is the more likely outcome. Under 2.5 goals at 11/8 is the stronger position in the goals market here.

Scorer Market: Folarin Balogun Anytime Scorer

Balogun leads the United States’ scoring at this tournament with three goals in the group stage, making him the standout domestic pick in the anytime scorer market. He provides a physical presence up front and has shown composure in front of goal at this level. Check leading operators for the best available price.

World Cup 2026 Round of 16 United States vs. Belgium Score Prediction: 1-0 to United States

A narrow home win, built on defensive organisation and a single moment of quality from Pulisic or Balogun, is the most likely outcome. Belgium will create chances but their group stage record suggests they may not convert enough of them.

Odds Across Operators

The following prices reflect the best available from leading operators for the main match result market.

United States Win: 8/5

Draw: 5/2

Belgium Win: 7/4

Belgium are a narrow favourite in the outright World Cup 2026 round of 16 United States vs. Belgium market, but the gap to the hosts is slim. With nine books contributing to the best price, these odds represent a competitive market. The draw at 5/2 retains genuine appeal given Belgium’s tendency to draw in competitive matches at this tournament.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

United States vs. Belgium kicks off at midnight BST on Monday, 6 July 2026, live and free-to-air in the United Kingdom on both BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Both platforms offer free streaming with no subscription required.

How to Bet

Follow these steps to place a bet on the World Cup 2026 round of 16 United States vs. Belgium with leading operators.

Visit a licensed and regulated betting operator in your jurisdiction. Log in to your existing account or complete the registration process. Navigate to the football or soccer section and select FIFA World Cup 2026. Find the Round of 16 fixture: United States vs. Belgium, 6 July 2026. Select your preferred market, match result, goals, or scorer. Enter your stake in the bet slip and review the potential return. Apply any available promotions or enhanced odds offers if eligible. Confirm your bet and retain your reference number for tracking.

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