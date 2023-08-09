Sofyan Amrabat has emerged as a focal point of transfer attention from both Manchester United and Juventus during this ongoing transfer window.

The Fiorentina standout notably played a pivotal role as a leader in the Morocco national team that reached the semi-finals of the last World Cup in Qatar.

Following the conclusion of that prestigious tournament, Amrabat’s performances have garnered interest from some of the most prominent clubs across Europe.

In recent times, Manchester United has been prominently linked as the primary contender for his signature, with certain reports suggesting that he might be content with a move to England.

However, Juventus has entered the fray for his services more recently, displaying a strong determination to secure his signing after failing to acquire Franck Kessie from Barcelona.

A report featured on Tuttomercatoweb has now delivered a boost to Juventus by revealing that the midfielder indeed exhibits a preference for a move to Turin, contingent on the Bianconeri reaching an agreement with Fiorentina.

Juve FC Says

It is refreshing to hear that Amrabat prefers to join us and we now have to do our part by making funds available to hijack the transfer from United.

He will be a fitting replacement for Denis Zakaria and Weston McKennie, who are both expected to leave the squad in this transfer window.

But we must act fast to seal the deal. Otherwise, yet another transfer target will slip from our hands.