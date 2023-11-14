World Cup winner Luca Toni continues to express confidence in Dusan Vlahovic, expecting the Serbian striker to have a successful season.

Vlahovic, who is Juventus’ primary goal-scorer, made an impressive start to the season. However, his goal-scoring form dipped, and he found himself playing behind Moise Kean in the pecking order before the international break.

After returning from injury, the break provides Vlahovic with an opportunity to rest and return to Juventus refreshed. Toni remains optimistic about the striker’s performance, predicting that Vlahovic will score up to 20 goals by the end of the season.

The ex-striker said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“When he came on against Fiorentina and Cagliari, he seemed calm to me, this is an excellent starting point, especially because lately Kean has always been the starter.

“Moise, aside from the fact that he didn’t score by a matter of centimetres, did well. But I remain convinced that Dusan can still score 20 goals because strikers like him, when they take off, are capable of scoring four or five goals in a week.

“He needs a spark, maybe when the break ends, he’ll decide the derby and turn his season around.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic will score more goals for us this term, but we need the strikes sooner than later because he is one of our most important players.

If he does not score enough goals, we have to offload him at the end of this season and sign a player that will.