Fulvio Collovati, a member of the 1982 World Cup-winning team, has shared his perspective on the potential departure of Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic as Juventus endeavours to part ways with him.

Vlahovic emerged as a pivotal player for Juventus since his arrival at the club at the beginning of the previous year. However, he has encountered challenges in meeting the set expectations at the Allianz Stadium.

Despite his initial promise, the former Fiorentina player has struggled to maintain exceptional form, prompting Juventus to consider the possibility of selling him during the current transfer window.

Juventus has actively presented Vlahovic to various clubs, with Chelsea being a prominent candidate, as part of a prospective exchange for Romelu Lukaku.

Nevertheless, no suitable buyer has emerged thus far, leaving the scenario open for Vlahovic to potentially remain at the Allianz Stadium. However, Collovati expresses a belief that Vlahovic’s departure is likely.

The World Cup winner explains via Tuttomercatoweb:

“It is clear that the Bianconeri are looking for a midfielder, as evidenced by the interest first in Kessie and then in Amrabat, who would be an excellent purchase. In attack, I think Lukaku would be useful and I would ask myself a few questions about the fact that no one is looking for Vlahovic while Inter moved first for the Belgian, then Arabia and now Tottenham, but despite this I am not convinced that the Serbian he will stay in Turin , it doesn’t go well with Allegri’s game”.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has struggled to make an impact for us and the best thing to do might be to offload him while we can.

The Serbian is one of the finest strikers in Europe and might explode if he moves to another club on the continent.