Tardelli
Club News

World Cup winner praises Allegri for giving Juventus youngsters chances

November 10, 2022 - 8:00 pm

Former Juventus midfielder Marco Tardelli has praised Max Allegri for giving chances to the youngsters at the club.

Juve has struggled for form in this campaign as they seek to win another league title since 2020.

The Bianconeri were trophyless last season and added a few players to their squad in the summer.

That didn’t change their results when this season started, as several key men kept getting injured.

However, they have now given chances to some young players who have impressed and Tardelli believes Allegri deserves credit for that.

He said via Football Italia:

“Juventus’ injury crisis has forced Allegri to gamble on young players, but the coach was also smart to give them a chance and insist.

Nicolò Fagioli and Fabio Miretti can play together and Samuel Iling-Junior seems to have quality.”

Juve FC Says

Our youngsters have come through the rank at the club and their inclusion in the team shows we value them.

Ordinarily, they wouldn’t have gotten many chances under Allegri, but injuries to key players have opened chances up for them so far and they have taken them.

Hopefully, they will continue to do well and prove to be important men for us now and in the future.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus team v Verona

Confirmed Juventus team to face Verona

November 10, 2022
Taboada

Pablo Moreno Taboada admits he lived his dream playing for Juventus

November 10, 2022
Lionel Scaloni

Argentina manager wants unfit players to be rested by their clubs including Juventus

November 10, 2022

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn November 10, 2022 at 8:03 pm

    “Juventus’ injury crisis has forced Allegri to gamble on young players” being FORCED to do something when you have no choice is giving them a chance? He will have framed it correctly If Octagon keeps using them when everyone`s fit, let`s see if he does…

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.