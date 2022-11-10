World Cup winner praises Allegri for giving Juventus youngsters chances

Former Juventus midfielder Marco Tardelli has praised Max Allegri for giving chances to the youngsters at the club.

Juve has struggled for form in this campaign as they seek to win another league title since 2020.

The Bianconeri were trophyless last season and added a few players to their squad in the summer.

That didn’t change their results when this season started, as several key men kept getting injured.

However, they have now given chances to some young players who have impressed and Tardelli believes Allegri deserves credit for that.

He said via Football Italia:

“Juventus’ injury crisis has forced Allegri to gamble on young players, but the coach was also smart to give them a chance and insist.

“Nicolò Fagioli and Fabio Miretti can play together and Samuel Iling-Junior seems to have quality.”

Juve FC Says

Our youngsters have come through the rank at the club and their inclusion in the team shows we value them.

Ordinarily, they wouldn’t have gotten many chances under Allegri, but injuries to key players have opened chances up for them so far and they have taken them.

Hopefully, they will continue to do well and prove to be important men for us now and in the future.