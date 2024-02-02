World Cup winner Fulvio Collovati (1982) expressed scepticism regarding Juventus’ acquisition of Carlos Alcaraz, questioning the likelihood of the on-loan midfielder making significant contributions to the team.

In an unexpected move, Juventus secured the services of Alcaraz on loan from Southampton, a club in England’s Championship division. This transfer caught many by surprise, as Alcaraz was not among the players previously linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium throughout the season.

Collovati raises doubts about the motive behind Juventus’ decision to sign Alcaraz, suggesting that financial constraints might have played a role in the unexpected acquisition.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I don’t want to discuss the value of Alcaraz, we talked about many players who could have made the leap in quality in midfield but in reality, they have taken a prospectus so it means that Juventus have no money, they have taken out a loan with 15 games remaining and without cups, we will never see him on the pitch.”

Juve FC Says

Alcaraz was a surprise signing, but this is a unique chance for the Southampton loanee, and we expect him to do well when he plays.

However, there is a lot of competition for game time, and he must be willing to fight to get minutes.