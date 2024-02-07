Dusan Vlahovic showcased exceptional form for Juventus in January, affirming the rationale behind the club’s significant investment in the Serbian striker.

Since his arrival in Turin, however, Vlahovic has encountered challenges in replicating the stellar performances he exhibited during his tenure at Fiorentina.

During January, he notably contributed crucial goals, demonstrating a prolific scoring record whenever he took to the pitch.

His recent displays have garnered widespread acclaim, with many praising his contributions over the past few months.

Despite Juventus reportedly considering his sale during the summer, such a scenario now appears improbable given his resurgence in form. Nevertheless, Fulvio Collovati, a 1982 World Cup winner, contends that Vlahovic’s hefty price tag necessitates consistent excellence in every match.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“For me, Vlahovic is also below standard, even if now he is starting again in the new year.

“But he was paid 90 million euros by Juventus: he should make a difference every week.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has been a superb player for us recently, and we hope he keeps doing well in the next few terms if he remains at the club.