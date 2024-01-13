World Cup winner Ciccio Graziani has been impressed with Kenan Yildiz and drew a comparison between him and Roberto Baggio.

There have been numerous comparisons of the Juventus youngster to some of their former players, including Paulo Dybala and most notably, Alessandro Del Piero.

While Juve aims for Yildiz to develop and make his mark in the game, inevitable comparisons arise with players who came before him.

Yildiz seems to regard Del Piero as a hero and has even emulated the Juventus legend’s celebration.

However, Graziani believes Yildiz’s style of play is closer to Baggio, who was also a significant player for Italy.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Yildiz? He’s more Baggio than Del Piero with the right proportions. He has the moves, he’s small, quick and theoretically could become a top player but the road is long.”

Juve FC Says

We expect Yildiz to develop into a top player and his name will become as popular as those he is being compared to.

The Turkey star knows we love and support him, which should make it easy for him to thrive.

He has made a good start, but we probably need to tone down the hype around him and allow him to develop his game.