World Cup winner set to snub interest from other clubs to join Juventus

Paul Pogba would be one of the high-profile free agents on the market this summer if he leaves Manchester United.

The Frenchman will be out of contract at the English club when this campaign ends, and they haven’t convinced him to stay.

He continues to enjoy his time with the French national team, but his career at club level has been barren.

Reports have linked him with a return to Juventus, where he launched his senior career and won several trophies.

However, other top European clubs also want to sign him, including PSG and Real Madrid, but he might move to Turin instead.

Calciomercato claims he has received an offer from the Ligue 1 side, but he has no interest in joining them and wants a reunion with Max Allegri at Juventus instead.

Juve FC Says

Pogba is one of the finest players we can add to our squad, and some of our fans will receive this news with excitement.

The midfielder enjoyed his time with us during the start of his career, and his return could spark a revival of fortune for us as well.

The likes of Arthur Melo and Adrien Rabiot haven’t been in their best shape and will probably benefit from playing alongside the Frenchman.