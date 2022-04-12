World Cup winner still believes Juventus can win the Scudetto

Juventus’ loss to Inter Milan two matches ago effectively ended their hopes of winning the Italian league title this season, at least on paper, but is the reality different?

This season’s Scudetto race is an intriguing one, with Juve only challenging this year because the clubs above them are so inconsistent.

The Bianconeri have also had their share of inconsistency and remain fourth on the league table.

With AS Roma working hard to catch them, Max Allegri knows his team has to keep winning matches.

This could also help them make an unlikely challenge for the league title, even though most of their fans have given up on that for now.

Speaking about this season’s race, World Cup winner, Fabio Cannavaro believes every club in the top four still has a chance to become champions.

He tells TMW as quoted on Tuttomercatoweb:“It’s a strange championship, when there is a bang to knock the others off, nobody does it. It is a championship that anyone , all four of them can win. If these are the results, it will be an interesting ending.”

Juve FC Says

This hasn’t been the best of seasons for us, but it could be that the best is yet to come and we can easily still challenge for the league title.

AC Milan and Napoli are having a hard time winning matches and their poor form could help us at least finish this season inside the top three, if it continues.