The 1982 World Cup winner, Marco Tardelli, has been closely following Juventus and believes there are specific problems that must be addressed if the club is to return to consistent winning form. Juventus remain one of the most recognised sides in world football, but their limitations have become increasingly evident in recent weeks.

After beginning the season with a strong run of victories, the Bianconeri have now failed to win any of their last four matches across all competitions. While they have avoided defeat, the sequence of draws highlights an inability to convert performances into results. For a club of Juventus’s stature, this is not enough to compete for trophies, and a swift return to winning ways is required.

Tardelli’s Assessment of Juventus

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Tardelli explained his view on the team’s current problems. He said, “Another draw—they’re starting to become annoying, especially when they’re lacking focus and determination—and once again too many goals. A positive note was Conceiçao, who changed the game: unfortunately, it wasn’t enough. Tudor has a lot to work on with set pieces, midfield, and mental toughness.”

His remarks highlight three clear areas of concern. First, the team’s vulnerability at set pieces continues to cost them. Second, the midfield lacks the control and intensity required to dominate games consistently. Finally, Tardelli points to issues with mental resilience, suggesting the squad must rediscover focus and determination to avoid lapses that lead to dropped points.

(Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

The Need for Improvement

Juventus players understand the urgency of regaining momentum. Draws may protect an unbeaten record, but they do little to sustain a genuine title challenge or progress deep into European competition. Without addressing these weaknesses, the club risks losing ground to rivals who are more consistent in delivering results.

The message is clear: Juventus must improve both in terms of mentality and tactical discipline. Only by doing so can they ensure that opportunities for trophies are not lost. For now, the pressure is on Igor Tudor and his squad to turn solid performances into victories and to re-establish the winning identity expected of Juventus.