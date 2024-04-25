Joshua Zirkzee is being targeted by top European clubs, including Juventus, as he shines at Bologna.

The Dutch striker is leading his team towards qualification for the Champions League at the expense of other bigger Serie A clubs.

The 22-year-old is enjoying a fine season in Italian football, and Juventus sees him as a potential star if they decide to sell one of their current attackers.

However, Juventus is not the only top club interested in Zirkzee, with Inter Milan also in the running for his signature.

This makes him one of the most sought-after Serie A players ahead of the next transfer window.

However, 1982 World Cup winner Francesco Graziani has urged him to remain at Bologna and continue his development, especially if they qualify for the Champions League.

Graziani said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“If Bologna went to the Champions League, I would stay, he is a wonderful team and he is a starter until proven otherwise. At Inter (or Juventus), there is a risk of being benched and becoming sad, if I were him I would stay there at least another year.”

Zirkzee is still young and needs to develop his game further before moving to a bigger club.

However, the Dutchman could also do badly next season and miss his chance to make a big move.