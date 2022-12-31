Worry for Juventus after Szczesny suffers an injury in latest friendly

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had a neck injury scare in their friendly game against Standard Liege, which could keep him out of their next game against Cremonese.

The Pole is their first choice and was making a return after helping his country at the World Cup in Qatar.

Juve has been preparing for the restart next week and the game against the Belgians was their last friendly game before Serie A resumes.

A report on Football Italia says Szczesny was forced off in the game because he suffered a neck issue and he is now being monitored to see how he progresses.

Juve hopes it is not a big deal. However, if he cannot play in their first game back against Cremonese, Mattia Perin is likely to start the fixture.

Juve FC Says

Szczesny is an important member of our team and he is the first choice for a reason. However, we can be certain Perin will do a good job, so we do not need to rush him back to action.

If he needs to rest for some days to make a full recovery, the club must offer him that and field only players fit enough to play.

That way, we can avoid anyone aggravating their injury problems and prolonging their time on the sidelines.