Worrying updates on the condition of Juventus legend Gianluca Vialli

Earlier this month, Gianluca Vialli left his position in the Italian national team in order to focus on his treatment. Sadly, the former Juventus captain has been dealing with pancreatic cancer.

While we were all praying for positive updates, la Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) has some worrying news regarding the matter.

The source believes that 58-year-old’s condition has worsened while he’s currently being treated in a London clinic.

The report adds that Vialli’s mother took the flight to the English capital to support her son in his battle.

The legendary striker began his playing at his hometown club of Cremonese before moving to Sampdoria in 1984.

During his time at the Luigi Ferraris, he formed a golden partnership with Roberto Mancini which led the Blucerchiati towards a historic Scudetto trophy and a Champions League final.

In 1992, he joined Juventus and eventually became club captain. His final act with the Bianconeri was lifting the Champions League trophy before embarking on an experience abroad with Chelsea. He retired from the sport in 1999.

Following Mancini’s appointment as national team manager, he brought Vialli alongside him as team coordinator. Their embrace following the Euro 2021 triumph remains an iconic moment for Italian football.

At this point, we can only send our best wishes for Gianluca, hoping that he would overcome this battle and emerge victorious.