Would Chiesa slot into Juventus first-team? Cassano thinks not

Antonio Cassano has claimed that Juventus should not make the investment in Federico Chiesa, as he wouldn’t play regularly.

The Fiorentina winger is linked with a move to both AC Milan and Juve, although we are claimed to be closest to striking a deal, with Gianluca di Marzio stating that a loan deal with an option to buy could possibly be on the cards (via Sempre Milan)

Former Milan and Italy forward Cassano has now claimed that the Old Lady should not be looking to sign him, and should instead look to improve on a defender or a backup striker.

“Where would Juve put him?” Cassano responded to Juve’s links with Federico Chiesa on Sky Sport Italia (via forzaitalianfootball).

“I wouldn’t make a big investment to then not play him.

“They’re already covered on the flanks, I think Juventus need other players like a defender and an alternative for [Alvaro] Morata.”

The 38 year-old was then asked who he thought was the better coach out of Napoli’s Gennaro Gattuso and Juve’s Andrea Pirlo.

“Rino is a better coach,” he said, “but Andrea as a player.

“I really like Gattuso’s inventiveness and his risks. He’s very aggressive.

“Pirlo was a phenomenon and now he’s lucky to already be driving a Ferrari.”

It’s a bit rich comparing coaching abilities when Pirlo is yet to get his philosophies into working order after less than two months of working as head coach, and I would like to at least judge Pirlo after at least one season in charge, not that his initial 3-0 win could be faulted.

As for Chiesa, he has the making of a really top player, and I have no doubt that he would pick up plenty of minutes, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see a formation change in order to field more players up top, with Dybala, CR7, Kulusevski and Chiesa all deserving of regular action.

Is Chiesa deserving of the fee being mooted? Would he improve Juve’s options up top? And is Cassano wrong to judge Pirlo’s coaching ability so early on?

Patrick