Would Juventus break their transfer policy in favor of PSG veteran?

Since the arrival of CEO Maurizio Arrivabene, Juventus have adopted a more cautious transfer policy based on calculated risk.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are no longer pursuing aging players with no resale value, instead focusing on landing young players with affordable wages.

But as they say, rules are meant to be broken. So could the Old Lady make an exception for one particular star?

According to Calciomercato, super-agent Jorge Mendes has proposed the services of Angel Di Maria for Juventus, who are seriously contemplating a move.

The Argentine will most likely leave Paris Saint Germain at the end of the campaign once his contract expires, unless the French club decides to exercises the renewal clause.

With Paulo Dybala leaving Turin in the summer and Federico Chiesa working on his recovery, the veteran winger would be able to lend a hand for Max Allegri, who remains in favor of adding experienced names to his squad.

The report adds that Juventus would be willing to offer the former Real Madrid star a one-year deal (perhaps with an option for another).

As for the wages, the Italians wouldn’t want to go beyond 5 million euros plus bonuses, but they could take advantage of the growth decree (applicable on players joining from abroad) to reduce the total cost of the operation.