“Would not last a day” Cassano discusses Spalletti and Juventus

Luciano Spalletti is arguably the best Italian coach this season as he leads Napoli towards winning the Serie A title.

The Partenopei are the top side in the league and play some of the finest football possible.

They are also in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, meaning they could end this campaign with two big trophies in the bag.

Italian clubs are famed for adopting a defence-first approach, with Max Allegri of Juventus championing it, but Napoli has achieved success without having to compromise on their style of play, which is very attacking.

They know clubs will attempt to lure Spalletti away, but former striker Antonio Cassano believes Juve is not one of the clubs he might join because they will not appreciate his style.

He says via Calciomercato:

“I see only one team where his idea of football could be married: Real Madrid. In case of goodbye to Ancelotti, if I had to bet a chip I would bet it on Real. In Italy it would not go to Juventus, it would not last a day and a half. In Serie A I think only Milan or Fiorentina ”.

Juve FC Says

Under Allegri, we have been known for not being too innovative on the pitch and focusing more on ensuring we do not concede goals than trying to score them.

However, the most important thing is that we win games and trophies and we will not swap that for just good football.