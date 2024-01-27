Juventus seems to be feeling the pressure of the Serie A title race, as they dropped two points against Empoli this evening.

Max Allegri’s men remain at the top of the league, but Inter Milan now has two games in hand and will return to the top if they win both.

This makes their direct clash next month a must-win for the Bianconeri to keep their title hopes alive.

Juve has been in fantastic form this term, and everyone expected them to beat Empoli regardless of which players started the match.

However, an early red card to Arkadiusz Milik changed the complexion of the fixture, and journalist Alessandro Santarelli believes there were too many bad choices made before and during the match.

He explains, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Deep disappointment. We had to be careful, it seemed like a game we had already won, but it wasn’t like that. Wrong game due to wrong choices, you can’t imagine not being able to play against Empoli with Milik and Alex Sandro. Allegri made the wrong formation. Milik he can’t make that foul after a quarter of an hour.

“The alarm bells went off yesterday when Allegri said he wouldn’t play Danilo for Inter, as if this match had already been won. We have to think match after match. They have the chance to go to Florence, win and go within one with a game in hand. This team needed reinforcements, but the club has always said that the objective was fourth place. Up until now, Juve has done a fabulous ride. This week the match was poorly prepared. We are all angry this evening.”

Juve FC Says

We had to respect Empoli more than we did and it cost us the game. Hopefully, the boys will learn from this and make up for it with a win against Inter Milan.