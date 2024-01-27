Juventus seems to be feeling the pressure of the Serie A title race, as they dropped two points against Empoli this evening.
Max Allegri’s men remain at the top of the league, but Inter Milan now has two games in hand and will return to the top if they win both.
This makes their direct clash next month a must-win for the Bianconeri to keep their title hopes alive.
Juve has been in fantastic form this term, and everyone expected them to beat Empoli regardless of which players started the match.
However, an early red card to Arkadiusz Milik changed the complexion of the fixture, and journalist Alessandro Santarelli believes there were too many bad choices made before and during the match.
He explains, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:
“Deep disappointment. We had to be careful, it seemed like a game we had already won, but it wasn’t like that. Wrong game due to wrong choices, you can’t imagine not being able to play against Empoli with Milik and Alex Sandro. Allegri made the wrong formation. Milik he can’t make that foul after a quarter of an hour.
“The alarm bells went off yesterday when Allegri said he wouldn’t play Danilo for Inter, as if this match had already been won. We have to think match after match. They have the chance to go to Florence, win and go within one with a game in hand. This team needed reinforcements, but the club has always said that the objective was fourth place. Up until now, Juve has done a fabulous ride. This week the match was poorly prepared. We are all angry this evening.”
Juve FC Says
We had to respect Empoli more than we did and it cost us the game. Hopefully, the boys will learn from this and make up for it with a win against Inter Milan.
3 Comments
Everyone knows Juve always struggle to beat Small teams. Also decision for first half to play Milik and Sandro. Dropping 2 points is a lot and Milan is coming behind soo quickly. Scudeto I don’t think is possible if will drop points for from small teams.
Allegri can’t help himself, all he does is Tinker. This falls on him, not the team being ready. If you can’t trust your team captain to not make a dumb foul that would cause a yellow card, then you have the wrong team captain. Milik should never have started period. When your team is on a roll, you let them be and you put faith in them. Yildiz should have been there from the start. It’s so tiring to watch lineup changes with this coach. Frustrating.
Well martin, how did your poster boy Miretti go today – same as usual – absolutely terrible (not Juve material this boy so stop playing him Allegri. Caviglia should be playing ahead of him.
Allegri had one of his usual brain farts today and that’s why he was only voted at 31st best manager in Europe. How can you start with Sandro and Kostic on the left. Why play Milik (who doesn’t play well alongside Vlahovic)? Why is a completely useless Miretti still starting games ahead of Caviglia? Why didn’t Yildiz come on straight after Empoli equalised?? Why 10 minutes later?? It just gave us 10 more minutes of Miretti cr@p!!
Please let’s get a decent manager who doesn’t tinker with his starting lineup just for fun. Bring Conte in for next season so he can give Kostic, Miretti and Sandro their marching orders and give the team a decent game plan.