Juventus are set to face Real Madrid in their next Club World Cup match, and the Bianconeri will be determined to secure a win and progress further in the competition.

The Bianconeri impressively began their group stage campaign, winning their first two matches convincingly. However, they suffered a setback in their final group game, losing to Manchester City. That result has led to some doubts over their ability to compete against Europe’s elite sides, despite the fact that Juve opted to rest several key players for that fixture.

A test of European credentials

Juventus have displayed enough quality in this tournament to suggest they are capable of going far. They have a strong squad, a balanced approach and enough experience at this level to challenge for honours. However, their loss to Manchester City has led many observers to tip Real Madrid as favourites heading into this encounter.

While Juventus may not have the same level of individual brilliance as their Spanish opponents, they will certainly not lack motivation. This is an opportunity for them to silence the doubters and show they can defeat one of the strongest clubs in world football.

(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Madrid builds momentum

Real Madrid, meanwhile, did not enjoy the best of starts in their group. They were held to a draw by Al Hilal, raising questions about their form heading into the tournament. However, they bounced back quickly with victories in their next two matches, which ensured their passage to the knockout stages.

Los Blancos boast a wealth of talent and experience, but their manager, Xabi Alonso, is refusing to underestimate Juventus. As quoted by Football Italia, he said:

“Once you get past the group stage, every match feels like a final. Juve is Juve – they are a historic club in Europe.”

His words reflect the respect Madrid has for their Italian counterparts. Juventus may not enter the tie as favourites, but they will be confident in their ability to pull off a result. If they work hard and execute their game plan, they have every chance of reaching the next stage of the tournament.