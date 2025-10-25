Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Kenan Yildiz, with Xabi Alonso closely involved in the potential transfer of the Turkish youngster from Juventus. Alonso has a keen eye for emerging talent and appears convinced of Yildiz’s potential to make an impact at the highest level.

The Madrid squad is widely regarded as one of the strongest in world football, yet the club continues to seek reinforcements to maintain its dominance. Bringing in Yildiz would be seen as a strategic move to further strengthen the team and secure a promising talent for the future.

Juventus’ Position and Yildiz’s Ambitions

Juventus are keen to retain Yildiz and reportedly intends to offer him a long-term contract. However, the player’s ambitions could make an extension difficult if the club’s results do not improve. With Juventus currently struggling for consistency, Yildiz may begin to consider opportunities elsewhere, particularly if he wishes to compete for trophies on a regular basis. His growing profile and evident talent have attracted attention from several top clubs, making it increasingly likely that a transfer could materialise if circumstances at Juventus remain uncertain.

The club’s intention to secure Yildiz on a new deal demonstrates their desire to build around him, but the player’s priorities may ultimately influence his decision. A move to a club competing at the highest level in Europe, such as Real Madrid, could offer him the platform to achieve his professional goals sooner.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Real Madrid’s Strategy and Alonso’s Role

According to Tuttojuve, Alonso has given his approval for a potential move for Yildiz and is prepared to make significant sacrifices to secure the transfer. The report suggests that the Spanish manager is even willing to let go of one of Real Madrid’s current stars to accommodate the Turkish international. Alonso’s willingness to make such a decision underscores the value he places on Yildiz’s potential and his belief that the youngster could contribute meaningfully to the squad’s long-term success.

If Real Madrid proceeds with their interest, Yildiz could face a career-defining decision between remaining at Juventus or joining one of Europe’s most prestigious clubs. The coming months may prove decisive in determining the young player’s trajectory and whether he will become a key figure in Madrid’s plans under Alonso’s management.