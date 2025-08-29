In recent weeks, Juventus have been linked with Dani Ceballos, though completing a transfer for the midfielder appears highly unlikely. The Spaniard has struggled for regular playing time at Real Madrid, often finding himself on the bench, and he is among the players widely expected to consider a move away in search of opportunities.

For Juventus, the possibility of acquiring a player of his quality is appealing, especially as they continue to explore ways to strengthen their squad before the close of the transfer window. Reports have suggested that Madrid might be open to a sale if a suitable offer arrives, a prospect that would ordinarily encourage potential suitors. However, the situation is complicated by the fact that the player still retains the trust of his manager.

Juventus Face Resistance

Juventus are reportedly interested in making a late move for Ceballos to reinforce their midfield options. The Bianconeri view him as a technically accomplished player capable of contributing effectively in their system. Yet, despite this interest, the Bianconeri face considerable resistance from Madrid.

Although Ceballos may not always feature regularly, his importance within the squad remains significant. His manager, Xabi Alonso, values him highly and has no intention of sanctioning his departure.

Alonso Confirms Decision

Addressing the speculation, Alonso made his position on the matter clear. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “I spoke to Dani. In the end, it went like this: he’s staying with us, and I’m happy about that. It’s better for him to tell the details, but the decision is final. For me, his role won’t change.”

The comments leave little room for negotiation, underlining the finality of the decision and Madrid’s desire to keep Ceballos within the squad. For Juventus, it represents a setback in their search for midfield reinforcements, particularly as the transfer deadline approaches.

While Ceballos is undoubtedly a talented and experienced midfielder, Juventus cannot force Madrid into a sale if the club and its manager remain opposed. The Bianconeri may now need to turn their attention elsewhere as they continue efforts to bolster their squad ahead of the new season.