Xaver Schlager has all but confirmed that he is leaving RB Leipzig, as Juventus considers signing him as a free agent. The Bianconeri have maintained a long-standing interest in the midfielder, but Leipzig had hoped he would commit to a new deal.

The club did not want to sell him during the last transfer window, despite the risk of him finishing this season as a free agent. Schlager has been an important player for Leipzig, and they were keen to avoid losing him midseason.

Juventus’ Strategic Approach

For Juventus, this situation presents an opportunity, giving them time to plan and prepare to integrate Schlager into their squad before it is too late. The Bianconeri have consistently worked to identify the best players available on the market to strengthen their team, and they intend to continue that approach during the summer transfer window.

Although the club’s budget may not allow them to acquire every player they target, free agents remain an attractive option, and Schlager is a player they are keen on securing.

Schlager’s Farewell Message

The Austrian midfielder has now addressed Leipzig fans, reflecting on his time at the club. He said via Tuttojuve, “My last three and a half years have been marked by several unforgettable moments, particularly the triumphs in the German Cup and German Supercup in 2023. I feel very at home here, both at the club and within the team. That’s why I really appreciate the commitment that the club and its management team have put into our discussions. In the end, what prevailed for me was the desire to experiment and try something new. It wasn’t a rejection of Leipzig, but rather a decision to pursue something new. Those who know me know that I will give everything for this club, our fans, and our shared goals until the final whistle of my last match. My priority is to close this chapter of my life at Leipzig on a positive note.”

Schlager’s departure marks the end of an influential period at Leipzig, and Juventus’ interest demonstrates their continued ambition to strengthen their squad with experienced and high-quality players. The coming months will determine whether the Austrian midfielder becomes a key addition to the Bianconeri.