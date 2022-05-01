Xavi deals a huge blow to Juventus’ chances of signing Barcelona midfielder

Juventus has been handed a blow in their bid to add Frenkie de Jong to their squad in the summer.

The midfielder was on their radar when he played for Ajax, but the Bianconeri couldn’t sign him and Matthijs de Ligt in the same transfer window.

De Ligt moved to Juve, and he joined Barcelona instead, but they never took their eyes off him.

The midfielder has now been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium again in recent weeks.

With Barca struggling financially, it is easy to believe the rumours that he might join Juve.

However, his manager, Xavi Hernandez, has now revealed that the Dutchman is the present and future of the club, effectively ruling out his sale in the next transfer window.

The former midfielder said via Calciomercato: “De Jong is Barça ‘s present and future.”

Juve FC Says

Xavi knows the players he needs to keep his team competitive, and the Barca boss will keep them.

The club should listen to their manager, and this is a clear indication that we should look for someone else to sign for our midfield.

Paul Pogba has been a target, and the World Cup could make a return to the club at the end of this season.