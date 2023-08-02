Franck Kessie, who moved to Barcelona after his contract with AC Milan expired, is currently facing challenges in finding regular playing time at the Catalan club. As a result, he has been linked with potential moves to Juventus and Tottenham in this transfer window.

Barcelona boasts a wealth of midfield options, which has made Kessie surplus to requirements, leading the club to make him available for transfer to another team.

Juventus is reportedly eager to secure the deal and bring Kessie to their squad. However, Tottenham also has a strong interest in acquiring the talented midfielder.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has now had his say after being asked about the future of the Ivorian and said via Tuttomercatoweb: